Windies women succumb to 108-run defeat vs England in first ODI

West Indies bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser delivers a ball during the first women's One-Day International match between England and West Indies at the County Ground, Derby, England, on May 30. AP PHOTO -

West Indies women recorded a losing start to their three-match One-Day International series against England women as they succumbed to a heavy 108-run defeat at County Stadium in Derby on May 30.

Despite a solid opening stance of 91 runs from Qiana Joseph (62) and Windies captain Hayley Matthews (48), this was not enough to catch England’s mammoth score of 345/6. In the end, the visitors showed some fight but still fell short, and were dismissed for 237 from 48.2 overs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, England’s opening pair of Amy Jones (122) and Tammy Beaumont (107) combined to post a mammoth 222-run opening stance which made the Windies bowlers toil.

Jones cracked Cherry-Ann Fraser past extra cover for four to bring up her debut ODI century while Beaumont achieved her 11th ODI century by smashing off spinner Karishma Ramharack through cover.

Jones achieve 122 runs from 121 balls, hitting 15 fours and one six while Beaumont hit 107 from 104 balls, comprising eight fours and four sixes. Fast bowler Fraser, however, made the breakthrough in the 36th over as she had Beautmont bowled.

Five runs later, new batter Emma Lamb was caught behind by Mandy Mangru off Matthews’ spin. Matthews took the precious scalp of Jones, 19 runs later, caught by Shabika Gajnabi, to carry England to 246/3 after 38 overs.

Sciver-Brunt went on the achieve her 23rd ODI half-century before Alice Capsey provided some support with her knock of 24. Fletcher had Sciver-Brunt trapped in front her stumps and Sophia Dunkley (nine) bowled before Alleyne had Capsey caught by Matthews.

Matthews (2/49) shone brightest with the ball while Fletcher (2/65) also bagged a pair of English scalps.

Set a high target of 346 for victory, West Indies, like England, had an inspiring start from their openers. Matthews was the aggressor of the two but first to fall, two runs short of her eighth ODI half-century.

She was caught behind by Jones off Em Arlott’s bowling after she and Joseph posted 91 from 14 overs. Joseph took a while to get going but when she did, the St Lucian peppered the English attack all around the ground.

However, when Zaida James (seven) fell soon after, Joseph was bowled by Capsey and Shemaine Campbelle (nine) had her stumps rattled by Linsey Smith, to sink the maroon to 139/4 inside 29 overs.

Aaliyah Alleyne (44) breathed some life back into their innings but the departure of Gajnabi (16) and Mangru (one) spelt demise for the Windies women. At 171/6, and needing 175 runs from 90 balls for victory, England stifled the remaining lower order batters.

Despite Alleyne championing a late but unsuccessful charge, Jahzara Claxton (17) and Fletcher (11) tried to aid the cause, but to no avail.

Slow left-arm orthodox spinner Smith (5/36) tore through the Windies batting line-up while Arlott (2/37) also snagged two wickets to affirm victory.

Matthews described the day’s play as, “pretty hard,” in the on-field post-match interview and said her bowling attack gave away too much runs.

“The (England) openers batted really well and were disciplined. We weren't able to find a breakthrough until later on when they were set for a big total,” she said.

On their shortcomings, Matthews replied, “Just boundary balls, we were able to bowl a lot of dot balls – but way too many boundary balls though the innings.”

She credited Joseph’s stellar knock of 62 at the top.

“(It’s) really good to see her, (she) didn't have the best start, (but) to come out like that and rectify her tour, it was a big plus for us. (It’s) something we need to see more often.”

Looking ahead at the coming two ODIs, Matthews said there were still some positives coming out of the loss.

“Getting that total with so many young girls in the XI. We just have to keep on developing, tighten up in certain areas.”

The second ODI bowls off at Leicester from 8 am (TT time), on June 4.

Summarised scores:

ENGLAND WOMEN 345/6 (50 overs) (Amy Jones 122, Tammy Beaumont 107, Nat Sciver-Brunt 52, Alice Capsey 24; Hayley Matthews 2/49, Afy Fletcher 2/65) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 237 (48.2 overs) (Qiana Joseph 62, Hayley Matthews 48, Alliyah Alleyne 44; Linsey Smith 5/36, Em Arlott 2/37). England won by 108 runs.