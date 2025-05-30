Unsung heroes: Fire service – first, last line of defence

- Innis Francis

THE EDITOR: In times of crisis – when storms roar, the earth shakes, or tragedy strikes – there is one group of individuals we can always count on to stand in the breach: the brave men and women of the TT Fire Service.

As senior disaster management co-ordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, I have worked side by side with these courageous responders and witnessed their unwavering dedication first-hand. I am a fierce defender of the fire service and a passionate advocate for its continued empowerment. As I have said before, “What the fire service wants, they must get.”

The fire service officers are not just responders – they are our very first responders. When a hurricane threatens landfall, they are among the first to report for duty, often leaving their own families behind.

While many of us are told to “hunker down” and seek shelter, fire officers remain on station, responding to every distress call until the conditions become so dire that their own lives are in danger.

But it’s not only storms. In the aftermath of earthquakes, landslides, vehicular accidents, floods, fires, hazardous material spills, and structural collapses, the fire service officers are among the first on the scene. Their work doesn't stop at fire suppression. Their duties also include:

• Urban search and rescue during collapsed buildings and confined-space incidents.

• Swift water and flood rescue, often risking their own safety in raging flood waters.

• Emergency medical response – frequently arriving before ambulances, administering life-saving care.

• Hazardous materials management, securing dangerous spills that could threaten entire communities.

• Fire prevention and safety inspections in commercial and residential structures.

• Public education and awareness campaigns, helping communities understand how to prevent emergencies and respond effectively when they do occur.

• Evacuation support during disasters, assisting the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable.

The fire service is a critical partner in our national emergency response framework. The Disaster Management Units recognise this, and we consider it our duty to support them. Whenever they call, we respond – providing equipment, logistics support, and co-ordination. We collaborate to train our community emergency response teams, ensuring that volunteers across the country are equipped to assist in times of need.

These officers are more than firefighters. They are paramedics, rescuers, community educators, and, above all – heroes. On many occasions they are our last line of defence. Without them our emergency response capability would be gravely diminished.

It is high time we collectively acknowledge their value – not just in words, but in meaningful investment. Adequate resources, modern equipment, and proper compensation are not luxuries; they are necessities. The fire service must be prioritised and protected, for when disaster strikes, it is its officers who protect us all.

To our firefighters: thank you. Your courage, sacrifice, and professionalism do not go unnoticed. And to our nation: let us honour them, not only in gratitude, but in action.

JERRY DAVID

via e-mail