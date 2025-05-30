Trini lawyer appointed to Eastern Caribbean court

Theresa Hadad. -

A Trinidadian lawyer has been appointed a High Court judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC).

Attorney Theresa Hadad’s appointment takes effect from June 1, and she is assigned to the Territory of the Virgin Islands, a notice from the Judicial and Legal Service Commission for the court said.

Hadad’s expertise includes advocacy, criminal and civil litigation, family litigation with a focus on children’s matters, industrial relations, appellate and probate, estate planning and consultancy.

She also served as a past treasurer of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago. Hadad received several prizes from the High Wooding Law School and was the valedictorian of the St Joseph’s Convent class of 1998. She also received the school’s first-place prize for History in Advanced Levels (now CAPE) and received the Austin Award for debate in 1998.

Also reappointed as an acting Appeal Court judge of the ECSC was former attorney general Reginald Armour, SC, from June 22 to December 31.

Armour previously acted as an Appeal Court judge in the ECSC from March 23 to June 21.