Trinbago Futsal League's Corporate Cup set for June 19-29

Deputy Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Gabre Jesus McTair (2L) Physical and Education Curriculum Officer in the Ministry of Education Inshan Mohammed and Chairperson of the Trinbago Futsal League Carolyn Farley alongside the Futsal girls at the Futsal Corporate Cup launch at Media Room, Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on May 29. - Photos by Innis Francis

PROMAN will aim to add another futsal trophy to their cabinet against 11 other teams in the Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup, from June 19-29.

Proman won an eight-team tournament last year, which was a one-day competition. The Futsal Association of TT (FATT) is expanding the tournament this year to a league format.

The teams will be split into two groups of six with the top four in each group advancing to the quarterfinals. Representatives of the teams attended the tournament draw at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on May 29.

Proman will feature in Group A alongside the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, WITCO, Central Bank and Ministry of Works and Infrastructure. The sixth team in Group A is not finalised yet.

Group B will see Republic Bank, Flow, South West Regional Health Authority, Prisons Service, Caribbean Gas Chemicals Ltd and Plipdeco battle for a spot in the final eight of the competition.

Chairman of the league and FATT competition committee member Caroline Farley, said following a successful edition last year, the organisers were encouraged to have another one on a larger scale.

“Born out of the overwhelming success of our corporate futsal 2024 we are now expanding...the league brings together 12 teams from across the financial, energy, medical and manufacturing sectors united not just by competition; but a shared commitment to wellness, camaraderie and sporting excellence,” Farley said.

“Under the banner of ‘Skill, speed, futsal’ we aim to create an electrifying, fast-paced environment where athletes from boardrooms become ballers...and while only one team will lift the championship trophy; every player, every company, every supporter is a winner in this movement towards healthier, more connected corporate communities.”

The three venues to be used in the tournament are the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Complex in Pleasantville, the Maloney Indoor Sporting Complex and the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Complex.

A minimum of 15 players must register per team and a maximum of 20. Each team must have three women on their team which must be staff members, wives of employees or daughters of staff. In futsal, five players are on the court at once including a goalkeeper.

Gabre McTair, acting deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, said the ministry understands the value of sport.

“We as a ministry responsible for sport, we understand how important it is for sport not just to be an activity for the sake of elite participation and podium finishes, but understanding that sport is part of recreation, it’s part of play, it’s part of mental health development...bringing people together in a social setting.”

BIGGER THINGS AHEAD

President of the FATT, Geoffrey Edwards, said, “The Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup isn’t just about competition, it is about community, corporate unity and the future of sport in TT.”

Edwards said the corporate tournament can be the start of similar initiatives down the road.

“We are starting with the corporate cup and we are moving onto Secondary Schools, Primary Schools, open men (category), open women, communities. That is our intention. It is a very phased and strategic approach in terms of how we are going to roll it out. Rest assured is that within the next two years we will have a futsal league through the entire year.”

A Let’s Play Futsal caravan has been taking place for more than five years with support from the Ministry of Education.

“We have been doing a lot of development behind the scenes,” Edwards said.