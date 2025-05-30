Tobago tide turns

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

BEARING a sign of the fledgling UNC government’s approach to Tobago is the list of ministerial portfolio responsibilities published on May 23.

Under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is “Coordination of matters relating to Tobago.” This assignment is not new, but it has now been placed in its most prominent position in years – near the top of the areas to be dealt with by the Prime Minister.

A clearer sign of a shift, however, came with the OPM’s announcement on May 28 that Ms Persad-Bissessar had – four weeks into her tenure – met with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine for five hours in a closed-door session.

“He brought a list of issues to be sorted,” the PM further disclosed on May 29 at a post-cabinet press briefing. “There are many we can work on resolving that may not cost taxpayers. And there are some low-hanging fruit that we can deal with.”

Ms Persad-Bissessar further announced that all legislative matters relating to Tobago will be assigned to the Minister of Justice and Minister in the Office of the Attorney General Devesh Maharaj.

Decided, too, was a cabinet protocol in which the Chief Secretary’s input on all “major Tobago issues” will be invited.

All of this is in stark contrast with the relationship between Port of Spain and Scarborough mere weeks ago.

The definitive result of the April 28 general election, in which the UNC got enough seats to govern comfortably without the TPP’s input, suggests the ambitions of the Persad-Bissessar administration are deeper than the current parliamentary term.

Any short-term reforms may come amid an assembly election year on the island, benefiting the TPP.

But Tobago is also indispensable to the long-term fate of the unitary republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the island’s tourism trade and its natural resources are key to economic stability and social cohesiveness. Ms Persad-Bissessar’s audience is on both islands.

The concessions already being given to Mr Augustine show his party is well placed.

While there has been uncertainty over key roles, such as the executive council post vacated by Joel Sampson, one of the two TPP MPs newly elected to the national Parliament, the margins of victory in the Tobago West and Tobago East seats make plain that the winds are in the party’s favour. To ride this is good politics.

Among the “low-hanging fruit” that may be under consideration by Cabinet is the relisting of matters under the Fifth Schedule of the THA Act. The act itself could be amended to give the assembly stronger oversight of state enterprises. The mid-year review should also include a response to the call for a greater budget allocation. Such measures should be implemented urgently. With the divide now bridged, we need jurisdictional clarity going forward to benefit both administrations and the people they serve.