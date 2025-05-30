Steelpan pride: Regrello confirms Guinness World Record with 31-hour performance

Joshua Regrello poses next to his Pan and the time panel marking the 31 hours in his bid for the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest pan marathon on December 28. - Grevic Alvarado

IT’S OFFICIAL! Pannist Joshua Regrello is now a Guinness World Records title holder.

“I am now a Guinness World Records title holder for the longest marathon playing steelpan/steel drums,” he said on a social media post on May 30, confirming that Guinness approved his record-setting feat. Guinness recognised Regrello’s achievement of playing the steelpan continuously for 31 hours back in December.

Regrello said, “Months ago, we came together with one mission: to make history through the power of steelpan and unity. Today, that dream is a global record.”

He said the journey to official recognition was detailed. “Every requirement was carefully met and every standard upheld. But one thing mattered most to us, that the word steelpan, our national instrument and our pride, was included in the official record title. That representation means everything, and we have accomplished it.”

Regrello thanked his intellectual property law consultant, Carla Parris, who, he said, liaised with the Guinness World Records offices in Miami and London.

“To everyone who believed, supported near and far, from the early planning to the final note, thank you. We have done it. This is more than a personal milestone, This is a win for steelpan, our culture and our people. This is by all of us, for all of us.”