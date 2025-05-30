St Monica's dominate Primary Schools' Water Polo League

St Monica's Prep (white caps) face Dunross Prep during the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League 2025 at the Diego Martin Community Pool. -

St Monica’s Preparatory School secured back-to-back wins in the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League senior male division, which continued at Diego Martin Community Pool on May 24 and 25.

Against Patna Government Primary, Lamar Rogers scored seven in St Monica’s convincing 13-4 victory. Rogers had a fiery start by scoring four in the first quarter while Prince Williams netted twice. At the end of the second period, St Monica’s held a six-goal lead at 10-4.

At the resumption, St Monica’s dominated the attack and shut Patna out. A goal each from Ethan See Wai, Levi Dolsingh, Marcellus Myer and Rogers across the final two quarters propelled St Monica’s to a victorious 13-4, with Patna unable to secure a goal after the half-time break.

Scoring for Patna were Andre Mcully, Isaiah Claverie, and Addon and Antonio Petters.

The next day, St Monica’s delivered another dominant display by sinking Mantaray Combined Schools’ team 8-1. Mantaray scored in the opening period through Malachi Garcia and held their 1-0 advantage up to half-time.

But three goals from Dolsingh and one from See Wai in the third quarter saw St Monica’s take control. Rogers scored twice, and Dolsingh and Williams once, in the final session to grab a comeback win.

Dunross Preparatory also left it late to get past a persistent Mantaray squad 8-7 in a nail-biter. Both teams were locked in at 4-4 at the half. They kept battling by scoring one each in the third, entering the final session tied at five apiece.

However, two goals from Taylan Diaz and one from Bradley Alexander saw Dunross go one better than Mantaray’s Kellon Diaz, who two goals in the last quarter.

In the same senior male division, Diamond Vale Government defeated Patna 11-5. Patna showed fight as both teams entered the final period on five goals each. However, six goals from Diamond Vale and none from Patna affirmed the former a comfortable win.

Scoring for the winners were Immanuel Phillip (four), Johana Azizan Saw (three), Mujahid Joseph (three) and Jahaan Belfon (one) while Addon Peters (two), Antonio Peters (one), Andre Mcully (one) and Jamaul Roxborough (one) netted for Patna.

St Monica’s and Dunross also dominated the senior female division with the former topping a Combined team one 8-3, and the latter getting past the same joint team 14-7. But when St Monica’s met Dunross, they reigned supreme with a 9-3 result.

In the junior female, St Monica’s showed mettle with a 10-2 triumph over Dunross. The junior male saw St Monica’s cruise past Mantaray 14-7, while Dunross also beat Mantaray 14-10.