Speed, precision at Wallerfield Cup finals round two

(FILE) Driver Amit Sooklal of Team Ram & Sons takes off in his "fish van” at the Wallerfield Cup Finals, Frankie Boodram Wallerfield Internationa Raceway, on April 27. Sooklal timed 7.81 seconds as he reached a top speed of 153 mph. - Christian Ramnarine

FOLLOWING a record-breaking round one that drew over 5,000 spectators, the Wallerfield Cup finals are back for round two on May 31 and June 1, promising even greater speed, fierce rivalries and unforgettable fan experiences at the iconic Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway, Wallerfield. Action takes place from 10 am-6 pm on both days.

Round one made history, from breathtaking passes in the pro drag category to the blistering 8.19-second run by Boostlab’s all-wheel-drive Honda and the moment the legendary Fishvan broke into the coveted seven-second bracket, setting the stands alight with excitement. The bikers category also delivered one of the most powerful performances to date, showcasing both speed and precision.

Round two will see the return of crowd favourites, with drivers' eyes set on rewriting the record books again. With only grudge matches returning for this leg of the competition, fans can expect raw power and unmatched rivalry across pro drag, bikers, call-out racers and the return of fierce and fearless women in the racing lineup.

“This event continues to surpass expectations – not just in the size of the crowds, but in the standard of motorsport competition being delivered,” said Ashton Eligon, president of the TT Automobile Sports Association (TTASA).

“We are proud to see TT step confidently onto the regional motorsport stage with events that reflect both professionalism and passion.”

Promoter Rezan Ogeer reflected on the energy from round one and what’s to come.

“We knew the appetite for motorsport was there, but round one proved it without a doubt," Ogeer said. "Round two will take it even further – more speed, more rivalry and a fully immersive experience for fans. From the moment the gates open, you’ll feel the difference.”

Adding to the weekend’s excitement is the return of the GamerX truck, offering an interactive, air-conditioned gaming zone for children under 12. Fans can also look forward to giveaways and activations from several event sponsors, creating a true festival of speed and family entertainment.

FIA regional representative Selwyn Bunny Persad, also commended the evolution of the event.

“The Wallerfield Cup finals have quickly become one of the most anticipated motorsport events in the Caribbean. The commitment to safety, structure and sporting excellence is clear, and the FIA is proud to support this kind of championship in the region."