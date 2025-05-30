Soca Warriors seek redemption against Black Stars in Unity Cup third-place clash

TT footballers gather during a training session in Chiswick, London ahead of the Unity Cup third-place playoff against Ghana. The match kicks off on May 31 at 7.30 am, TT time. PHOTOS COURTESY TTFA FACEBOOK PAGE - PHOTOS COURTESY TTFA FACEBOOK PAGE

Trinidad and Tobago's men’s football head coach Dwight Yorke, has called for a more proactive approach from his players, ahead of their Unity Cup third-place showdown with Ghana, on May 31. The match kicks off at 7.30 am, TT time.

After a stinging 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in their opening match, Yorke is urging his team to bounce back with intensity and purpose as they seek to end the tournament on a high note.

The Soca Warriors take on the Black Stars and the Reggae Boyz meet Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the title-match. Nigeria defeated rivals Ghana 2-1 on May 29 to seal a spot in the final.

Yorke said after clawing back from a two-goal deficit against Jamaica, and then losing to a last-gasp penalty in the dying moments, he wants to see a more aggressive approach from his troops.

“I want to see us be a little more proactive rather than reactive,” Yorke said ahead of the game at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. “We gave Jamaica a head start and had to chase the game. I’m looking for a reaction from my players – that would show me we have another level to our mentality and performance.”

For Yorke, the match is more than a battle for third place; it’s another key step in the team’s development as they build toward upcoming World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup campaigns.

He said the team endured a “disappointing” post-match versus Jamaica and are intent on delivering an improved showing in their final fixture.

“It’s not what we wanted when we took on the Unity Cup – we came here to reach the final. But now the dust has settled, we’ve refocused. This game still holds major significance for us. We want to finish strong, and hopefully finish above Ghana.”

Yorke, who’s now seven months into his role as head coach, stressed that a positive result against Ghana is part of his mission of instilling a winning mentality and mental resilience among his squad.

“The players are disappointed not to be in the final, but good teams bounce back. That’s what I want to see – how they respond when things don’t go their way. If we start strong and play on the front foot, I’ll take a lot of belief from that.”

Reflecting on the transition from celebrated player to manager, Yorke acknowledged the wider responsibilities he now shoulders.

“As a player, you just focus on playing. As a coach, you’re managing everything – preparation, team selection, and logistics. It’s much more demanding, but I’m enjoying the challenge.”

He also hailed the broader value of the Unity Cup, particularly the chance for many of his players – some experiencing their first trip outside of TT – to showcase themselves on English soil.

“We’re probably the team you can look at because a lot of our players haven’t been outside of TT. Playing here gives them motivation and exposure. For some, they may have thought the chance to play abroad was gone. Now they’ve had a taste of what it could be like.”

Yorke believes the Unity Cup also plays a vital cultural role, celebrating the Caribbean and African contributions to world football.

“This is about more than just results. It’s about showcasing what nations like Jamaica and TT bring to the sport. Football plays an intricate part in all of our lives.”

Despite the disappointment of missing the final, Yorke is determined to turn the page and is relishing another test against strong African opposition.

“To play against Ghana is a challenge in itself and a wonderful occasion. Hopefully we embrace it – and hopefully we’re invited again next time.”

After their Ghana test, TT resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on June 6 against St Kitts and Nevis, at home at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Four days later, they head to Costa Rica for another Group B World Cup qualifier match against the host nation. From June 15, the Warriors begin their Gold Cup campaign against regional powerhouse US, before facing Haiti on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 22.