Pundit, musician, doubles man…Sanjaya Yankatasu lives his heritage

“Never forget where you have come from.” So says Sanjaya Yankatasu a 33-year-old father of two, pundit, musician and doubles vendor.

Yankatasu of Bamboo Settlement No 3, a dedicated drummer, remains deeply rooted in the heritage passed down by his indentured ancestors. Each day, he immerses himself in the traditions they brought across the seas, now fully committed to preserving and sharing the vibrant traditions of Indian culture in Trinidad and Tobago.

From an early age, Yankatasu was surrounded by music, prayer, food and family – pillars that now form the foundation of his cultural mission. His love for tassa drumming was sparked at family weddings. “The sound and rhythms and even how they looked ‘cool’ while playing drew me towards it,” he said. Largely self-taught, he honed his craft under the guidance of senior drummers and through performance. “I have played throughout the country for many occasions.”

Yankatasu’s musical talents extend beyond tassa drumming. Widely regarded by his peers as one of the top dholak (a double-headed, barrel-shaped drum) and tabla (a pair of hand drums) players in the country, he brings a deep understanding to each instrument.

When asked about the difference in feeling and discipline between playing tassa, dholak and tabla, the musician explained that each instrument carries its own spiritual weight. “Each drum has a unique feeling. (The feeling of) My music is determined by my environment and setting. Generally, as taught by my late grandfather Ramraj Yankatasu, my music is an offering to Saraswati Maa (a revered Hindu goddess who is the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, arts, music and speech), something I still practice and works wonders for me.”

Some of his most cherished memories are from performing alongside his grandfather in local classical singing competitions. “By him having the confidence in me, it gave me the inspiration to move forward and learn more,” Yankatasu has also accompanied renowned local and Indian artistes, including the legendary

ustad accomplished musician) Jameer Hosein on three occasions – moments he holds close to his heart.

Yankatasu is not only a keeper of musical traditions – he is also a devoted pundit, following in the footsteps of his father, pundit Budharat Yankatasu.

“As a young individual, my lifestyle other than school and sports was attending pujas and satsang (a scared gathering) with my father regularly, all of which guided me and added to my natural inclination towards becoming a pundit.” This role is very important to Yankatasu as it means carrying the family name and creating one for generations to come.

Indeed, his spiritual life and music are deeply intertwined. “Everything I do is given as an offering to God,” he said. Daily worship, constant practice of mantras and seeking guidance from elders are essential parts of his preparation for leading prayers. “It is also a lifestyle and it has become part of me as an individual.”

Beyond the sacred, Yankatasu also connects with the public through a Trini favourite – doubles. For over 30 years, his family has been in the food business and he proudly continues the legacy. “It helped us in all aspects of life,” he said. While doubles has become a national symbol, he remains mindful of its roots. “Historically, doubles is associated with Indian heritage and it has evolved, which to me has taken its originality away. But it still has a very strong influence in relation to Indian Heritage.”

For Yankatasu, Indian Arrival Day is more than a holiday – it is a time for reflection and gratitude. “Personally, it is a feeling of fulfilment and pride. To see where we were and where we are now as a people, and we continue to build on the foundation set by our forefathers, is truly gratifying.”

He believes that through music, religion and food, he’s doing his part to preserve and promote Indian culture locally. “Whatever I do is done to the best of my ability and I try my best to maintain its originality… I also try to inspire others in some way to continue what I do.”

Still, he notes that the younger generation faces challenges. “With the advent and influence of technology and social media, it has taken away a lot. Being exposed to other cultures of the world has influenced their way of life, food, dress etcetera.”

To the younger generation he sent out this advice: “Never forget where you have come from. Always be grateful especially to those who are here before us. Learn as much as possible from our elders…put it into practice. Get involved in religious and social organisations, learn about your history and encourage others to do so.”

As we celebrate Indian Arrival Day, Yankatasu urges everyone to reflect on the richness and resilience of their roots. “Be proud of our heritage because it has contributed and still contributes to the development of our nation in many aspects of life. Let us continue to co-exist as a people while maintaining our traditional and cultural values for the betterment of our beloved country.”

Yankatasu hopes people understand that everyone is unique and has a special purpose which contributes towards nation building. “Be grateful to our forefathers for setting the right foundation for us. It is up to us to take the positives and develop them and use the negatives to become better” he encouraged.

As for what’s next for this modern-day cultural ambassador? “Whatever is God’s will, so be it,” he stated with quiet conviction.