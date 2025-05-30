PM: Continue ancestors' efforts to build Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says citizens must remember the contributions made by their ancestors to building Trinidad and Tobago and commit to continuing those efforts.

In her Indian Arrival Day message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said, "I urge all citizens to always remember that, no matter what our backgrounds may be or which motherland all our ancestors once called home, we remain the privileged inheritors of this great nation they came to and sacrificed their lives to build for us."

She added, "Let us never forget, then, our duty to their memory – to continue to build our TT into a place of peace, tolerance, happiness, and progress for all of our citizens.

Persad-Bissessar recalled the chronology of events from May 30, 1845, when the first East Indian indenturers arrived in TT, to the present.

"For their indelible role in shaping our unique, beautiful national identity and cherished common values of hard work, productivity, and progress, those pioneering, inspirational Jahajees must never be forgotten."

She said, "Today, we honour the legacy and achievements of our East Indian foreparents, proud in the knowledge that their contributions, like those of the many other ethnic groups who also call TT home, have carved for us a clear path to equality and progress."

Persad-Bissessar added this year's Indian Arrival Day is an occasion for citizens to "re-dedicate ourselves to the cherished principles of equality, justice, peace, harmony, tolerance, respect, and goodwill for all citizens."

She said this is all in "our perpetual quest for a brighter and more prosperous TT."