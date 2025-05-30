President: Commit to vision of a stronger Trinidad and Tobago

President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia, SC, dressed in traditional East Indian attire, at President’s House, Port of Spain, on May 29, ahead of Indian Arrival Day celebrations on May 30. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo has called on citizens to use the occasion of Indian Arrival Day to commit themselves to working to achieve a vision which will see Trinidad and Tobago become stronger and more united as a nation.

She made this call in her Indian Arrival Day message to the nation.

Kangaloo recalled the sacrifices made by East Indian indenturers 180 years ago when they took the bold step into the unknown, leaving India to start a new life in Trinidad and Tobago.

"The 225 passengers who disembarked from the Fatel Razack that day could hardly have known the transformative impact their arrival would have on the country."

Kangaloo said, "They came as immigrants, with the understanding that they would have the opportunity to return to India after five years of indentureship."

She added, "Happily for TT, very few returned. The vast majority of them elected to remain in the country. And their courageous decision changed the course of our history, forever."

Kangaloo said, "Rising above discrimination, injustices, and harsh working and living conditions, they worked hard and silently, slowly building themselves into a powerful and productive force the likes of which, even to the most optimistic observer at the time, must not have seemed remotely possible when first they dragged their tired bodies off of the ship by which they were transported here."

Shored up by their rich traditions, deeply held values and aspirations for a better life, she continued, "they ushered in a period which would leave an indelible mark on the cultural, social, demographic and economic landscape of our nation."

She said Indian Arrival Day was an occasion to celebrate the courage and resilience of the East Indian indenturers.

Kangaloo added through the values and traditions that sustained them throughout their years of hardship and uncertainty, they and their descendants have "enriched and strengthened the fabric of Trinbagonian society beyond measure."

She said TT would be forever indebted to the East Indian community for their contributions to national development.

"Let us commit to leading lives that exemplify the values they worked so hard to preserve. Let us undertake to do our part to contribute to the growth and development of the country that they worked so hard to build. Let us dedicate ourselves to completing the work that they began of creating a more respectful and unified society."