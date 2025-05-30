Police: No guns, cannabis, glass bottles at Vybz Kartel concert

Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel. - File photo

Gold commander for the One Caribbean Unity Music Festival, acting assistant commissioner of police Garvin Henry said no firearms, glass bottles or cannabis will be allowed on the festival grounds at the Queen’s Park Savannah on May 31.

In a voice message sent to media on May 29, Henry said concert-goers can look forward to a high police presence in and around the venue, working to maintain order and protect all patrons.

“We also take this opportunity to advise all holders of firearm users licenses that firearms will not be permitted on the concert grounds. Licensed firearm holders are kindly asked to lodge their weapons at the nearest police station before attending the event.”

He also reiterated the police service’s zero tolerance policy towards the regarding the smoking of cannabis in public.

“According to Section 7 (5A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, any person who smokes or uses cannabis or cannabis resin in a public place commits an offence and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of $50,000. This zero tolerance also extends to the illegal use of other illegal substances, narcotics or drugs.”

Henry said glass bottles will not be allowed at the venue for safety reasons.

He said if at any time patrons felt threatened, they should go to a police officer.

“We will be on site to support your safety, well-being and peace of mind. Let’s work together to make this event safe and enjoyable for all. We are appealing to all patrons to obey the law and follow the guidelines set in place to ensure everyone enjoys a safe, secure and incident-free event. Remember, obey the law, respect each other and enjoy the vibes responsibly.”

The concert, which features dancehall star Vybz Kartel, will feature a range of Caribbean artistes.