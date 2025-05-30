PM: Financial statements overdue for many state companies

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says government is considering providing an amnesty for state-controlled companies which are behind in the submissions of their audited financial statements.

Persad-Bissessar also complained that some people on the boards of state companies had not resigned as they were supposed to after the April 28 general election.

She claimed any actions taken by such individuals, such as the awarding of contracts, could be reviewed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Persad-Bissessar said government did not want to be punitive and would give those people an opportunity to "do the right thing."

She made those comments at a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 29.

Persad-Bissessar said several state companies had been behind on the submissions of their audited financial statements for some time.

"We cannot continue to operate like an open bank vote where government keeps dumping money into state enterprises and do not submit proper accounts, especially where some of of these companies are getting hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars to stay afloat."

Persad-Bissessar identified CEPEP and Caribbean Airlines (CAL) as examples of two such companies.

She claimed CEPEP had not filed audited statements for five years but still received "about half a billion dollars."

Persad-Bissessar said, "I believe that CAL has not submitted since 2015. Soon the new board will call on the CEO to account."

She added companies such as those had to "get their houses in order."

Persad-Bissessar said workers and trade unions in those companies had a responsibility "to press management to follow the correct procedure with respect to reporting procedures."

State companies, she continued, should not take it for granted they would be bailed out by government "because of the failure of political fallout."

Persad-Bissessar hinted there could be situations where such companies might not receive funding from government if they were not up to date with the submission of their financial statements.

"We are willing to take the political bounce, because there are billions of dollars being unaccounted for year after year after year."

Asked about people who were on state boards before the election but who had not resigned, Persad-Bissessar said the common practice was for them to do so.

She added while many people had done so, there were others who were "hanging on by their fingernails and their toenails."

Persad-Bissessar declined to identify those people by name.

"We don't want to fire everybody. We need everybody."

She said there was always the possibility of people who served on state boards under one government being reappointed under another government.

She also said local government corporations, controlled by the UNC and the PNM, had also been guilty of not being current with their financial statements.

Persad-Bissessar identified the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, the Diego Martin Borough Corporation and the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation as not having filed financial statements for 15, 15 and 12 years respectively.

Persad-Bissessar identified the Princes Town Regional Corporation as a local-government corporations which was up to date with its financial records.

She said that corporation had only one year outstanding with respect to submission of its financial statements.