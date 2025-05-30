Pensioner, 74, killed by off-duty cop in Tobago

- File photo

A pensioner was killed by an off-duty police officer in Tobago.

Dead is Frank Alan Sandy, 74, of Windsor Road, Mt St George.

A police report said that around 5 am on May 30, the off-duty constable was at his home in Mt St George when he was awakened by the sound of his dogs barking.

The officer later heard a noise from the upper portion of his house and a “tugging sound” at his front door.

While carrying out further checks, the police officer observed a man trying to enter his house.

The report said the man attacked the officer with an object in his hand.

Fearing for his life, the officer then shot at his assailant with his licensed firearm, causing him to fall to the ground.

The policeman then contacted the ambulance and made a report to the Scarborough Police Station.

Officers of the Scarborough CID responded and took the man to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he later died.

Investigations are continuing.