Our legacy in our hands

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Today, Indian Arrival Day, I reflect on a journey that began 180 years ago – a journey of pain, courage, and quiet strength.

Our ancestors left behind the familiar fields and villages of India to face the unknown in Trinidad. They didn’t come in search of luxury or glory. They came as indentured labourers, forced to rebuild their lives through the sweat of their brows and the strength of their will. They worked the cane fields under the blazing sun with little more than hope in their hearts and the determination to survive.

I often think of where I came from. My grandparents herded cattle and worked the land with their hands. My father was a gardener. I grew up watching people earn an honest living through hard work and humility. Like many of us, education became my ladder – it took me from those humble beginnings to opportunities my ancestors never dreamed of: a university education, a career in business, and the chance to serve others.

But this isn’t just my story. It’s our story. We are the children of sacrifice. And with that comes responsibility.

To the younger generation: never forget where we came from. The freedoms and comforts we enjoy today were bought by those who had none. They held on to their culture, their religion, and their identity in the face of oppression – not for show, but for survival.

That legacy is now in our hands. Let us not reduce our culture to clothes and celebrations. Let’s carry it in how we treat each other, how we raise our children, and how we lead in our communities.

Indian Arrival Day isn’t just about remembrance; it’s about responsibility. We honour our ancestors not just with rituals, but with how we live and lead today.

Let’s continue to rise – grounded in humility, driven by purpose, and proud of who we are.

Happy Indian Arrival Day.

DEOCHAND RAMJIT SINGH

via e-mail