NCIC Indian Arrival Day calendar of events

May 30-June 1

Food fair and artisans market

May 30

7 pm: Night of Traditional Chutney featuring Rawytee Ramroop, Nisha Ramkissoon, Devanand Gatoo, Ramrajie Prabhoo and Rooplal Girdharie

May 31

4 pm: Ramleela by Avocat Ramleela Group

7 pm: Night of Dance - Raissa 'Shri Devi" Nagpin (Guadeloupe), Kathak Kala Sangam with Sat Balkaransingh, Prema Shakti Dance Company, Radhan Krishna Dance Company, Sk Dance Academy, Susan Mohip Dance Group, Desh Premee Dance Group, Nrithya Sangam & Rishi Singh, Woodland Dance Academy and Kiss Natraj Dance Group

June 1

6 pm: Grand Cultural Programme featuring RG the Band with Rishi Guyadeen, Anjely Rajkumar, Shri Krishen Chowtal Group, Dubraj Persad, Neval Chatelal, Victoria Maharaj, Trishala Chotoe (Suriname), Nisha Ramracha (USA), Khalnayak Academy of Dance, Aspara Dance Company and Republic Bank Extraordinaires Tassa Drummers

All events are free and open to the public. No meat or alcohol allowed.