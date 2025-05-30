Mere Desh Committee to honour Rasika Dindial

Mere desh will pay tribute to cultural icon Rasika Dindial – fondly known as “D Rani” at this year's edition. Photo courtesy: Rasika Dindial's Facebook page. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

In celebration of 180 years since the arrival of East Indians to Trinidad and Tobago, the Ajeet Praimsingh Mere Desh Committee will today host its 35th Annual Awards and Cultural Show – Mere Desh – on May 30 at Passage to Asia Restaurant’s Chandelier Hall, St Yves Street, Chaguanas. The event begins at 2.30 pm.

Mere Desh, meaning "my country," is a cultural showcase dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich traditions of Indian heritage in TT. Founded by the late cultural icon Ajeet Praimsingh, who also managed the store – Praimsingh’s Pooja Bhavan Limited – the event has evolved into a cornerstone of the Indo-Trinidadian cultural calendar.

Traditional Indian music, including classical singing and folk genres like chutney, has long been central to the East Indian experience in the Caribbean. The rise of chutney music in the 1940s, alongside classical forms, provided not only a cultural outlet but also economic opportunities for talented artists. Over the decades, Mere Desh has played a critical role in sustaining these traditions, especially among the youth.

Since Ajeet Praimsingh’s passing in 2015, his daughter Savitree Praimsingh has led the initiative, maintaining his vision of youth empowerment through culture. The annual competition is open to participants aged 20 and under – a deliberate focus on nurturing future cultural ambassadors.

“We believe the future pioneers of classical and classical chutney music need incentives and platforms to flourish,” Praimsingh said. “Many of these talented individuals don’t have the resources to showcase their abilities. That’s where Mere Desh steps in.”

This year’s edition is especially significant, as it pays tribute to cultural icon Rasika Dindial – fondly known as “D Rani” (Queen) – and by extension, the Dindial family.

“Rasika Dindial together with the past artistes that we have paid tribute to (Boodram Holass and Rakesh Yankaran) have groomed the booming chutney industry in TT and internationally,” Praimsingh said. “She has kept the traditional standards while still being able to stand out in the current industry where outside trends and musical influences are taking place. She is a favourite on any stage mainly because she stays relevant to all age groups.”

Contestants will be evaluated on criteria such as timing, voice control, pronunciation of Hindi or Bhojpuri, presentation, creativity and audience response. Each competitor must perform one classical piece by a local artiste and one original chutney song by Dindial using traditional instruments. Prizes include $7,500 for first place, $3,500 for second, and $3,000 for third. Several individuals will also be recognised for their contributions to Indian cultural preservation.

Around ten young performers are expected to compete, alongside six guest acts. Among this year’s featured performers are Dindial herself, harmonica player Taramattee Maharaj, The Princess Priya Dance Group, The Sita Devi Dance Group, The Central Youngsters Tassa Drummers, The El Dorado Bhuya Saaj Chowtal Group and pannist Jovan Rambarran.

Reflecting on the past decade since the children’s competition was introduced, Praimsingh said, “This year marks 11 years since we started focusing exclusively on youth. We’ve seen growing participation and, importantly, strong support from parents – which I believe is a great sign for the future of our culture.” She added that many past contestants have matured into cultural leaders in their own right. “It’s rewarding to see how many of them have moved on to larger platforms. They are now doing their part to preserve our traditions.”

Praimsingh credited Hindu schools for playing a vital role in preparing students through activities like Baal Vikaas (an inter-primary schools’ Indian cultural competition), Hindi, music programmes and Ramleela. “The exposure these schools give to culture is invaluable. Students often get their first experience on stage through these programmes.”

Over the years, Mere Desh has seen a surge in participation, with young contestants eager to showcase their talents. “It was my father’s wish in 2015, the year he passed away, to proceed with all of the Mere Desh endeavours with children competitions. Since then, we have seen the children’s involvement grow. More importantly, their parents’ involvement has been excellent and that, I would say is a good sign.”

When asked about the relevance of cultural events to today’s youth, she remained hopeful. “This makes me think that our culture is in a hopeful place. We do have concerns that there are external influences and trends that are affecting the quality of chutney and classical music but there is something timeless and magnificent about our culture which is why it is well accepted all over the world” stated Praimsingh. She noted that traditional chutney is booming in places like Amsterdam, South Africa, New York and in places with similar diaspora and they appreciate it not only because it sounds good, but because they understand its roots and significance.

She emphasised that Indian Arrival Day celebrations are inclusive. “This day is not exclusive to Indo-Trinidadians. It commemorates the journey of East Indians and their contributions to our nation, but it also encourages all citizens – regardless of background – to understand and appreciate this history.”

When asked how she felt about being honoured at this year’s Mere Desh competition, Dindial, expressed her gratitude saying, “I feel as though my musical contributions and talents are honoured, appreciated and respected.” Sharing her thoughts on the competition itself, she said, “In my opinion, the Mere Desh competition motivates, encourages and provides the opportunity for youngsters to participate and be involved in our Indian culture/singing/artform.”

Reflecting on the challenges within the industry, Dindial noted, “The industry lacks proper understanding of Indian traditional singing which leads to lack of appreciation to the musical contributions.”

As for her hopes for the future of the genre, she shared her vision: “I see our classical and chutney music being spread to wider geographical regions/countries increasing awareness of classical and chutney.”

As this year’s celebration takes place, Praimsingh hinted that next year’s event will honour another influential cultural figure.

With free admission, she invites everyone to come out and celebrate the resilience, talent, and diversity of TT’s Indian heritage.