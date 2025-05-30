Man robbed after Grindr meetup in Santa Cruz

Grindr. - File photo

A 21-year-old man from Samaroo Village, Arima, was robbed of his silver Honda Civic after arranging to meet someone through the Grindr app in Santa Cruz on May 29.

Police said the man made a report around 2 am on May 30 at the San Juan Police Station.

According to the report, around 12.30 am, the man parked his car on Seau D'eau Road and walked into a dirt track on the eastern side of the road. There, he was confronted by four masked men who announced a robbery.

The assailants stole the man's black side pouch, which contained his wallet, an iPhone XR, a Samsung A15 cell phone, and the car keys. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at $24,100.

The suspects then drove off in the victim’s Honda Civic.

Police said they reviewed CCTV footage and conducted searches in the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.

PC Marshall is continuing investigations.