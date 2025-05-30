Leave demerit points system in place, PM

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I am a die-hard, patriotic citizen of TT. I always want the best for my country. I wish to comment on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s decision to stop the demerit points system, under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

I respectfully disagree with this decision and would like her to reconsider it. I know she wants to keep her promises, but the law-abiding citizens of the road and the families of those affected by a road tragedy will encourage others in understanding the reasons behind a decision change.

I am frequently on the road and have felt a sense of increased safety with the laws. If the system is removed, trust me, there will be a level of lawlessness on the roads that we do not want resurrected. The penalties for traffic infractions have influenced how drivers treat with road use. I am certain of this. If the system is removed, we move backwards in this regard and we will feel unsafe once more. Please leave the system in place.

Additionally, the demerit points system is in keeping with an enhanced, modern traffic offences system. It is already in place, the work has already gone into it and modifications recently made. Why interfere with a working system? We do not need the time, efforts, and resources already invested in this working system to go to waste. Please leave the system.

Furthermore, there is useful income to be gained from the system. No one can argue that sources of income for a country are valuable, no matter the condition of the national purse. This income can be used to repair the road ditches that our vehicles face throughout our country. Removing the system means removing a source of income. Please leave the system.

Finally, the system encourages drivers to act more responsible and proactive. These behaviours are not easily inculcated and, sadly, many times a system of punishment must be the stimulus. Allow Trinidadians/Tobagonians to grow more into people who do the right thing, because it is the right thing to do. Please leave the system.

I ask the Prime Minister, on behalf of my children, law-abiding drivers, the reformed lawbreakers of road rules, and everyone who may share my view, please leave the demerit points system. It is undeniably more useful to our safety and country to keep it than remove it. If further modifications are needed, then that can be reviewed.

Prime Minister, please reconsider your decision and please leave the system.

ANDERLENE S

MOHAN-RAGBIR

via e-mail