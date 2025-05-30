Kamla orders road audit

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to the media at a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 29. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has ordered an audit of the nation's roads, she said at a post-cabinet briefing at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 29.

Flanked by Minister of Works Jearlean John, the PM said $10 billion has been spent on roads over the past nine years (under the former administration).

"And we can hardly find a good road in the country. Flooding remains rampant," Persad-Bissessar said.

"I have asked the Minister of Works and Infrastructure to request and get audited, the test results for roadworks done in Manzanilla, the Cumuto highway extension, the Point Fortin highway from Otaheite to La Brea, the highway widening in Chaguanas and the new O'Meara Road.

"We need to get test results there, minister, because those roads are failing or have failed."

The PM said she has also requested status updates on personnel and projects in the Works Ministry's Highways Division, Drainage Division and Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit, plus at the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO).

She said, "Particular attention has to be paid to PURE and NIDCO and the Drainage Division, which have all spent billions and yet shamefully the road and drainage infrastructure remains in a horrendous state in most places."

Persad-Bissessar also said John would provide a report on the operations of the Cabo Star inter-island cargo ferry and its owner Bridgeman's, even as she said it was due to go into dry dock for two weeks in July.

Later, a reporter asked how any errant road contractors would be expected to make amends for any shoddy work done, such as by making refunds or repairs.

Persad-Bissessar replied, "There is in law a 'defects period' in which the contractor, if the contractor has failed, that the contractor is obligated in law to remedy those defects and if it is money, he will have to pay the money. So there is a provision in the law."

She said most roadworks that had been done recently, now still lay within the defects period.