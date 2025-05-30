Kama Maharaj: Horse racing industry 'key' in tourism diversification

Horses and jockeys bolt out the gates for the Guineas Race at Santa Rosa Park, Carapo, on May 30. Number seven race horse Headliner, with jockey Dillon Khelawan, takes the lead and finished first eventually. - Faith Ayoung

Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Satyakama "Kama" Maharaj says the government and his ministry are committed to supporting and revitalising the local horse racing industry.

Maharaj spoke to Newsday at the Indian Arrival Day races at Santa Rosa Park, Carapo, on May 30. Maharaj said while he was a "veteran" of the industry, he is awaiting the various board appointments before publicly stating the future plans.

"We haven't appointed the new boards yet, so I'm waiting on that to be announced. When they meet, they will come up with the plans for us.

"I can anticipate what they are going to come with and it will be constructive."

Maharaj said the aim is to "bring back the local horse racing industry to its former glory and greater."

Horse racing has a 125-year history in Trinidad with the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain and Union Park in Marabella hosting events in the past.

Since April 1994, the horse racing industry has been confined exclusively to Santa Rosa Park.

"Horse racing is one of the pillars of investment of diversification in the areas of tourism and sporting culture," Maharaj said.

"We are committed to reviving it. Nowhere in the world does any racetrack survive on its own and we intend to give it any support possible."

Newsday overhead a conversation with Maharaj, the Parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism Colin Neil Gosine and one of the horse racing owners.

When asked if he could divulge any further on what was being discussed, Maharaj said, "We can't share it, but it is an issue that needed to be resolved and fast tracked and we will fast track it."