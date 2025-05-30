Kadeem Brown lifts 865 pounds in Special Olympics powerlifting

Josiah Jones shows his muscles during the powerlifting event at the Special Olympics TT National Games, held at the D'Dial Fitness Club, Long Circular Mall, St James, on May 24. PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL OLYMPICS TT -

KADEEM Brown flexed his muscles at the Special Olympics TT National Powerlifting Games at the D'Dial Fitness Club, Long Circular Mall, St James, on May 24.

Brown, weighing in at 230 pounds, swept frame four. The athletes in that category weighed between 225 and 232 pounds. Representing the team Independent, Brown won the squat event, bench and the deadlift.

In the squat, Brown's best effort was 315 pounds, which was easily enough for first place. His Independent teammate Damien Marquis finished second with a 255-pound effort and Kadafie Anthony of St Ann's Hospital ended third completing a 120-pound squat.

In the bench press, Brown (205 pounds) again was too strong for the other competitors as he took first place. Ending second again was Marquis (185 pounds) and Jaydon Huggins (100 pounds) of Palmeras Learning Centre grabbed third spot.

The domination continued in the deadlift as Brown snatched top position in that segment of the competition.

In total, Brown lifted 865 pounds over the three competitions in frame four, the most number of pounds across all frames. Marquis was second in frame four with 785 pounds overall.

The other overall winners were Aurium Grant in frame one, Elijah Obed in frame two, Drexel Joseph in frame three and Abianne Isaac in frame five.

Grant of Goodwill Industries won frame one which had athletes ranging from 113-129 pounds. He lifted a combined 370 pounds in the squat, bench press and deadlift.

In frame two, for athletes between 152 and 157 pounds, Obed of Goodwill was the top athlete as he lifted 530 pounds in total.

Joseph of Independent showed his class in frame three (540 pounds total) with athletes between 182 and 219 pounds. Isaac (500 pounds total) won frame five for competitors over 270 pounds.