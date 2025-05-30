Justice Minister tours Forensic Science Centre

From left, Justice Ministry acting permanent secretary Trudy Lewis, Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj and Centre director Derrick Sankar listen to a staff member during a tour of the Forensic Science Centre on May 28. -

JUSTICE Minister Devesh Maharaj toured the Forensic Science Centre in St James on May 28, speaking with staff and learning about the various disciplines within forensic science and the advanced techniques employed in their investigations.

In a statement on May 29, the ministry said the visit provided Maharaj with a firsthand look at the critical work undertaken by the dedicated professionals at the Centre, who play a vital role in the administration of justice through scientific analysis and evidence examination.

It said Maharaj expressed deep appreciation for the expertise and commitment of the Centre's personnel. Some of the specialised areas toured included the instrumentation lab, the toxicology lab, the chemistry lab, the biology/DNA lab, the handwriting and counterfeit unit and the firing range. The minister also received a firsthand experience in the use of the integrated ballistic identification system (IBIS).

The tour highlighted the intricate processes involved in forensic analysis, from DNA profiling and toxicology to ballistics and digital forensics. Maharaj acknowledged the significant impact of these scientific findings on criminal investigations and court proceedings.

Maharaj was accompanied by acting permanent secretary Trudy Lewis and the tour was conducted by Forensic Science Centre director Derrick Sankar.

The statement said the Justice Ministry remained steadfast in its support for the Forensic Science Centre and its crucial role in contributing to a safe and just society.

There have long been complaints of failing infrastructure and poor working conditions at the Forensic Science Centre. In 2024, there were reports of maggots, old/malfunctioning equipment, poorly stored samples and overstuffed refrigerators, among other issues.

In December 2023, the government received a grant from the Chinese government which would enable the construction of a new Centre at Farm Road, St Joseph at a cost of approximately $95 million (100 million Yuan).

The documents were signed by former national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu. No date was given for the start of the project.