Justice Minister: Alexander was not discredited by court

Roger Alexander -

AND DARREN BAHAW

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has deferred her thoughts on a recent court ruling which found the testimony of Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander to be wanting in a criminal case where a man was accused of shooting at Alexander and three other officers in 2002.

Asked her thoughts on if Alexander, a career police officer who had many pending matters in court, testimony is similarly not believed by a judicial officer, Persad-Bissessar said that there should not be any speculation.

She asked Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj to address the question on the court ruling involving Alexander.

Maharaj said from the media reports Alexander's testimony was not discredited, but rather there were two versions of an incident and the court questioned Alexander's version of the evidence.

"He was not discredited as far as I am aware."

Maharaj said the court ruling had to do with crime-scene investigations back in 2002.

Meanwhile, acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin told Newsday he was unfazed by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas' ruling in a 2002 shooting case that he doubted the evidence of Alexander, then a police officer and now minister of homeland security.

Newsday spoke to Benjamin on May 29, the day after the judge dismissed a shooting case against Ken Foster of East Port of Spain for allegedly shooting at police officers, with the judge saying, "I disbelieve the evidence of Alexander. I disbelieve him."

After the police approached Foster in an allegedly stolen car, they claimed he shot at them and they returned fire, hitting his buttocks.

Newsday asked if the judge's criticism served to cast a shadow on Alexander's stature in his new role as the line minister to the CoP.

Benjamin said, "To be quite honest, I don’t think it casts anything on Mr Alexander, per se. Words like those would have been made before this case and in many other circumstances, because again it is the opinion of a particular judge.

"For something to have some standard, this is why we appeal matters and we really hear that which comes out from the Appeal Court, because we now have three judges making that pronouncement and so on."

Benjamin said Alexander had left the police service "with his head up and having served the organisation well."

The CoP said, "Therefore I believe and I am confident that the role that he is functioning in now again is one in which he has experience and speciality.

"So I know the situation in itself has absolutely no bearing on his ability to do his job and do it well. I know he has the ability to do that.

"So far he is doing a fantastic job as far as I am concerned."

In the case, the accused man did not testify and the court only had to grapple with the testimony of the officers on the prosecution's case. Foster claimed, through his attorney Peter Carter, that the police wanted him to lie and testify that another man, Kerwyn "Fresh" Phillips was in the same car.