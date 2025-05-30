Indian Arrival Day celebrations in Debe

Orange Field Hindu School dancers were part of the Indian Arrival Day street parade held by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and the South Regional Council at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, on May 30. - Photo by Innis Francis

ON May 30, Trinidad and Tobago commemorated the 180th anniversary of the first East Indian indentured labourers who landed on our shores in 1845 on the Fatel Razack.

Joining nationwide celebrations were the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and the South Regional Council with a street parade at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, followed by a cultural programme at Parvati Girls’ Hindu College.

Newsday’s Innis Francis was there and brought back these photos to share with our readers.