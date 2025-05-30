Multimedia
Indian Arrival Day celebrations in Debe
Jada Loutoo
33 Minutes Ago
Orange Field Hindu School dancers were part of the Indian Arrival Day street parade held by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and the South Regional Council at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, on May 30. - Photo by Innis Francis
ON May 30, Trinidad and Tobago commemorated the 180th anniversary of the first East Indian indentured labourers who landed on our shores in 1845 on the Fatel Razack.
Joining nationwide celebrations were the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and the South Regional Council with a street parade at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, followed by a cultural programme at Parvati Girls’ Hindu College.
Newsday’s Innis Francis was there and brought back these photos to share with our readers.
A mother and her child participate in the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and South Regional Council's Indian Arrival Day street procession at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, on May 30. - Photo by Innis Francis
Dancers fill the streets with colour during the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and South Regional Council's Indian Arrival Day street parade at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, on May 30. - Photo by Innis Francis
Five Rivers Hindu School students carry a banner recognising the 180th anniversary of Indian Arrival Day during the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and South Regional Council's Indian Arrival Day street parade at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, on May 30. - Photo by Innis Francis
Musicians from Debe Hindu School play traditional East Indian instruments during the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and South Regional Council's Indian Arrival Day street parade at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, on May 30. - Photo by Innis Francis
Rio Claro Hindu SDMS Primary School students at the Indian Arrival Day street parade held by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and the South Regional Council at Ramsamooj Trace Junction, Debe, on May 30. - Photo by Innis Francis
