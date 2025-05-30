Homeland Security Minister: Body armour before body-worn cameras

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander - Faith Ayoung

Body armour before body-worn cameras for police officers.

This was the response of Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander when questioned about woeful lack of resources for police officers.

In an interview following the post Cabinet press briefing at the Red House on May 29, Alexander, a career police officer who chucked his job to contest the marginal seat of Tunapuna in the April 28 general election, admitted that the police service lacked enough resources, including functional vehicles.

He said one of the government's priorities is to appoint a substantive commissioner of police.

The government campaigned heavily on its ability to reduce crime which had reached new record levels for murders, violent home invasions and gangland killings under the former PNM administration.

The government has set a short-term target to reduce crime in six months, review the process of granting legal guns making it easier for those who apply and qualify, and bring stand your ground legislation to allow people to lawfully defend themselves under attack in their homes.

While a state of emergency between December 2024 and May 14, suppressed criminal activities, within the past four weeks there have been steady climb in murders, including the daylight killing of people on busy streets in San Fernando and Barataria.

There have also been several instances of fatal police-involved killings which have renewed calls for frontline officers to wear body-worn cameras.

"You have to understand what we met there. We are a new government, that is what we met there," he said.

Using an example, the minister said it was like going into a garden and finding "no bananas or anything for reaping."

"When you see violent crime now it was just a matter of what was left there for the police to treat with."

Alexander admitted "while they are doing their best they were not given the resources available to treat with this situation."

Alexander admitted that some police station districts had barely functional vehicles, some without sirens, operating "in 2025."

He said part of his job was to "fix the situation" and he is working with the acting CoP and the executive of the police service to ensure sufficient resources are available.

"We intend to give the police service and not just the police service, Trinidad and Tobago as a whole, where you will see a city-type initiative where you will see police a strategic team at our airports, police officers and members of the regiment on the streets together with canine units all over this country."

He said the roll out of city-wide joint patrols, use of state-of-art technology, the revamping of the 999 system to accommodate all emergency calls with immediacy were all part of the tools needed to respond effectively.

"There is a disconnect somewhere between the person who answers the phone and the police officers."

Responding to the instances of police-involved killings and the reluctance of officers to wear body-worn cameras, Alexander said in his own experience as an officer "some of the cameras we have now are not working."

"People feel that every police officer supposed to have on a camera. It is not like that; it is for frontline officers who engage with criminals."

"People want us to wear the cameras and they must see what happened. It does not work like that; it is an evidential tool."

Alexander said he had spoken to the prime minister about his plans, and she shared his vision to tackle violent crime.

"We intend to have a team available to us for a particular purpose against violent crime and all of that. Going forward as time goes by you will see these initiatives come out slowly but surely but very effective because we cannot stand by and watch our citizens die. That was happening for the last nine years."

Asked if he agreed that by wearing body-worn cameras also protected officers from allegations of misconduct, Alexander said he while the public want officers to wear cameras his priority would have been to provide body armour.

"That is what they need to feel a certain level of protection to forward to protect you. So, the first thing should have been body armour. You have to protect yourself before you can protect others."

He said, "once everything is up and running the police service will be outfitted in the right way."

Asked to respond to the less than eight per cent level of public trust and confidence in the police service, Alexander said that was so because of what was happening in the service but many times the people who had low trust were related to criminal offenders.

"When you talk trust and confidence, I like to see from which angle."

He said victims of violent crime may have a different view. (See story on Page 11)