Hinds' ministry visit sparks security probe; Defence Minister pulled from Cabinet meeting, access passes revoked

Former national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

AN attempt by former national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds to access the ministry’s Temple Court office in Port of Spain on May 29 raised internal security concerns and prompted an official alarm.

Thursday’s cabinet meeting was disrupted after Defence Minister Wayne Sturge was pulled by his security personnel and briefed on an unexpected visit by Hinds to the ministry's offices.

The visit by Hinds has led to the revocation of access privileges for senior ministry personnel.

Newsday confirmed that Sturge was abruptly called out of the cabinet meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair shortly after 3 pm, after his security team interrupted the closed-door session requesting an urgent audience.

Sources say Sturge was informed that Hinds had entered the ministry’s Temple Court office on Abercromby Street and sought to meet with senior staff members regarding sensitive files housed within the ministry. At least one of the files was related to the regiment.

In a WhatsApp response to questions sent by Newsday, Sturge confirmed he was told the former minister was at the ministry’s premises on May 29 to meet with senior ministry staff.

He also confirmed that three senior staff members had their access passes revoked.

“Yes to all of the questions.”

When asked if any file was removed from the ministry, Sturge said, “That is being investigated. There was a strong reluctance to provide a particular file, which was requested and eventually received after repeated requests and a strong demand.” Sturge hinted that the file was “clearly compromised.”

On May 30, Hinds told Newsday, “I am a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and as such, I am entitled to go to any public office, particularly when it has to do with legitimate and personal business.”

He did not respond to subsequent questions about whether he had requested or left with any documents.

Newsday was told access to the ministry’s basement was restricted, and the former minister would not have such privileges.

Newsday also learned that following the visit, permanent secretary Natasha Barrow, who currently serves as acting PS to the Prime Minister, revoked the access passes of three senior staff members connected to the incident.

Questions have been raised about a possible security breach, and sources confirmed that Hinds was signed in by MTS security assigned to the building.

Barrow has not yet responded to questions sent to her.