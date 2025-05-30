Headliner goes for beavertrick

Local racing action returns to Santa Rosa Park, on May 30 (Indian Arrival Day). - File photo

JASON CLIFTON

WHEN racing action resumes later today (May 30) at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, punters will witness a six-race card.

The feature attraction, on the holiday card, is the grade one Guineas open to West Indian bred three-year-olds that would travel over 1,800 metres on the main track.

Seven top-class thoroughbreds will face starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 3.45 pm.

Of the seven declared runners it is expected that Headliner will be sent off as pre-race favourite after winning his last three starts very impressively.

Other entrants in this very exciting contest, will come from the stables of Johnathan Lyder who conditions Supreme Leader and Showtime. Trainer Jose William-Samaroo will send out The Falcon, while Glen Emmanuel will saddle Free Pass which finished sixth on Easter Monday. Valiante will fly the flag for trainer and Michael Lutchman and Champion Trainer John O’Brien will also send out Sydney.

Turfites will have the pleasure of seeing Sneaky Cheeky returning to the local circuit after competing in Barbados for almost two months. Crown Prince will return to racing action, after a six-month layoff.

Punters will also see the very speedy C’est La Vie throwing down the gauntlet at Sneaky Cheeky and the returning Crown Prince who has been allotted top weight. Apprentice Arron Daniel, a one-kilo claimer from Barbados has secured four mounts on the holiday card. Daniel, will get his first ride in the opening event aboard Bourbon Blitz for trainer John O’Brien.

Then he would be doing the steering job, once again for trainer O’Brien in the second contest piloting Princess Royal. He will then get the leg up on Unbelievable for trainer Fred De Freitas in the third race. The young apprentice will finally close off the show in the finale for trainer Michael Lutchman aboard Red Alert.

Post time for the six-race holiday card is slated at 12.45 pm.