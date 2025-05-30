Don't blame farmers for floods

Flooded farmland in Aranguez. - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to members of the public.

Farmers are being singled out for crying out for help when flooding occurs. But are only agriculture farmers affected by floods? No, lots of businesses, homeowners, tenants, etc are also affected.

Take, for instance, when certain housing structures in northeastern Trinidad – and in other areas – were affected some years ago because of poor drainage. Weren't these homeowners compensated by grants to refurnish their homes?

Imagine putting out all your energy, time and capital into doing something you love and then it rains for several days and you are flooded out, not because of any failure on your part, but because other people didn't do their jobs.

Yes, sometimes farmers are compensated, but which farmer in their right mind would put out 100 per cent and settle for five-ten per cent compensation? And that process takes a long period of time.

Farmers do not make big profits. They have to face expensive agricultural shops, harsh weather, sun and rain, they have workers to pay. And when it's time to harvest they have to seek police protection from people who want to reap what the farmers sacrificed for.

It's the retailers and the big supermarkets that have the high mark-ups. Some people turn to farming because they have no choice. Not everyone are fortunate to acquire an inheritance, some of us have to rake and scrape to make a living. Not everyone has a well-paid job. So, we have to turn to self-employment.

We are all humans, we should have compassion for others. We shouldn't be beating up on others for something they can't control. As a small beautiful country we have lots to offer, yet we fight among ourselves when we should share the love. No wonder there's so much hate and racism.

It's the government's responsibility to clear the rivers, drains and ravines so flooding would be minimised. But the people are also to be blamed. Some people don't understand that littering causes flooding.

People, stop dumping rubbish wherever you feel. Rivers are not for old fridges and mattresses, and keep a plastic bag in your vehicle so you don't have to throw your garbage on the roads, which eventually ends up in the drains. Take your garbage home instead.

If we want change we first have to change our way and thinking. Don't do onto others what you don't want for your family and yourself.

These are things we should take into consideration before opening our mouths or blasting people on social media. As for governments past and present, if every dry season our drains, ravines and rivers are maintained we would see a lot of improvement.

Yes, I am an agriculture farmer – a fourth generation farmer. Farming has been passed down from one generation to another. I was told that my great grandmother came here as a baby on the Fatal Razack, which brought the first indentured labourers to Trinidad from India. Farming is in my blood.

If you think about it, Indians and Africans were brought to Trinidad to labour primarily on sugar plantations. So please don't hate, appreciate. Don't allow others to separate us, we're not to be blamed. We are one and we should at least try to make our little country a better place for future generations.

SHARON TOOLSIERAM-SADHOO

via e-mail