Derrel Garcia, Nikita Gosine cop 2024 SSFL players of the year awards
ST BENEDICT’S College frontman Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia and Pleasantville Secondary midfielder Nikita Gosine emerged as the top 2024 male and female Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) players of the year respectively, at the annual awards and prize distribution ceremony on May 29.
At the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, scores of students and schools were rewarded for their individual and team efforts from the last season.
Striker Garcia was integral in guiding the La Romaine Lions to the Coca-Cola National and south zone Intercol titles, and senior division/U20 crown.
Gosine was key to leading Pleasantville to the Coca-Cola south zone Intercol trophy, girls’ U15 national and south zone league titles and U15 league knockout crown.
Garcia was not present to receive his individual and team accolades while Gosine was on-hand to celebrate with her teammates. The duo were also named among their respective divisions’ top five players and teams of the year.
Joining Garcia among the top five males were Lyndon Sween (San Juan North), Kyle James (Signal Hill), Caden Trestrail (Fatima College) and Criston Gomez (Arima North).
Six girls were named among the best including Gosine, Orielle Martin (Bishop Anstey), Hackeemar Goodridge (Five Rivers), Kenisha Taylor (Signal Hill) and Kaitlyn Darwent and Daneelyah Slangy (both of St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain).
SSFL president Merere Gonzales was pleased to conclude another successful season, and believes the league is on the right path.
“We are always on the pathway for improvement,” Gonzales said. “As we celebrate for 2024, the 60th anniversary of the SSFL, there are things that we have achieved and those we also recognise to tweak and rectify in moving forward, we can only do that with you and all off together making a difference to ensure the SSFL remains the prominent entity that it is. To be the best youth league within the Concacaf region.”
TTFA third vice-president Jameson Rigues reminded young players and officials on the progress the administration has made over the years, regarding youth development.
“We have been implanting new strategies as we project and chart the course of youth football development. We have applied bottom-up approach where we have been strategically been looking at youth football from the fun and grassroots up to the secondary schools level,” he said.
“In the primary schools, we have implemented the FIFA football for schools. We also have the TTFA High Performance programme that is currently fabricating new players that are very important to the TTFA set up.”
Rigues said the level of competition has grown in the SSFL and expressed optimism in saying that TT would qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the team would be comprised one some current SSFL players.
Also in attendance at the award ceremony were Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, league chairman Wayne Cunningham, assistant manager sponsorships, partnerships and philanthropy Fofi George, senior brand specialist Anthony Lovelace and First Citizens Bank trustee services general manager Carver Trim.
2024 SSFL Awardees
Knockout
U13 Boys
East — Trinity East
North — Fatima College
South — Pleasantville Secondary
U14 Boys
East — El Dorado West
North — Trinity Moka
South — Presentation College, San Fernando
U15 Girls
East — Five Rivers
North — International School of PoS
South — Pleasantville Secondary
U16 Boys
East — Arima North
North — Fatima College
South — Naparima College
U20 Girls
East — San Juan North
South — St Stephen’s College
U20 Boys
East — Arima North
North — Malick Secondary
South — St Benedict’s College
League
U13 Boys
Central — Chaguanas South
East — At Augustine
North — Fatima College
South — Point Fortin West
U14 Boys
Central — Carapichaima East
East — Holy Cross College
North — Trinity Moka
South — Naparima College
National Champion — Naparima College
U15 Girls
East — Five Rivers
North — St Joseph’s Convent, PoS
South — Pleasantville Secondary
National Champion — Pleasantville Secondary
U16 Boys
Central — Chaguanas North
East — Hillview College
North — Fatima College
South — St Benedict’s College
National Champion — Fatima College
U20 Girls
East — San Juan North
South — St Stephen’s College
U20 Boys
Central — Cunupia Secondary
East — San Juan North
North — Fatima
South — St Benedict’s College
National Champion — Fatima College
Championship
Girls Zonal League
Central — Miracle Ministries
East — Five Rivers
North — St Joseph’s Convent, PoS
South — Pleasantville Secondary
Tobago — Signal Hill
Big 5 — Pleasantville Secondary
Boys Zonal League
Central — Carapichaima East
East — Hillview College
North — Trinity Moka
South — Pleasantville Secondary
Tobago — Scarborough Secondary
Big 5 — Carapichaima East
NGC Opening Day Tournament
Fatima College
League
Fatima College
Intercol Girls
Central — Miracle Ministries
East — San Juan North
North — St Joseph’s Convent
South — Pleasantville Secondary
Tobago — Signal Hill
National Champion — St Joseph’s Convent, PoS
Intercol Boys
Central — Miracle Ministries
East — San Juan North
North — Fatima College
South — St Benedict’s College
Tobago — Signal Hill
National Champion — St Benedict’s College
Boys Team of the Year
Goalkeepers — Marcello Phillip (Presentation, San Fernando), Tyrese Romaine (Naparima), Shammel Cassidy (QRC)
Defenders — Criston Gomez (Arima North), Adam Pierre (St Benedict’s), Yohnace Atherton (Fatima), Jordan Ferdinand (Malick), Kerron Arthur (Signal Hill), Rondell Harewood (St Anthony’s)
Midfielders — Josiah Ochoa (St Benedict’s), Luke Correia (Fatima), Isaiah Jacob (Presentation, San Fernando), Lyndon Sween (San Juan North), Jadiel Joseph (San Juan North), Elijah Baptiste (St Augustine), Kyle Phillip (St Mary’s)
Forwards — Derrel Garcia (St Benedict’s), Kyle James (Signal Hill), Caden Trestrail (Fatima), Requelme Phillip (Speyside), Andell Fraser (St Anthony’s), Israel Joseph (Naparima), Khaleem Prince (Trinity East)
Top-five — Derrel Garcia, Lyndon Sween, Kyle James, Caden Trestrail, Criston Gomez
Boys Player of the Year — Derrel Garcia
Girls Team of the Year
Goalkeepers - Janice Ramoutar (Pleasantville), Alexia Dolland (St Joseph’s Convent, PoS), Kenisha Taylor (Signal Hill)
Defenders — Kanika Rodriguez (St Augustine), Kaitlyn Darwent (St Joseph’s Convent, PoS), Mikalah Guerero (Pleasantville), Madison Campbell (Signal Hill), Kimora Mitchell (San Juan North), J’Eleisha Alexander (Signal Hill)
Midfielders — Shaquilla Daniel (Five Rivers), Akila George (Five Rivers), Sydney Pollard (Miracle Ministries), Makaylah Robley (Signal Hill), Natalia Gosine (Pleasantville), Nikita Gosine (Pleasantville), Rori Gittens (St Joseph’s Convent, PoS)
Forwards — Orielle Martin (Bishop Anstey), Shinika Lewis (San Juan North), Ty’Kaiyah Dennis (Signal Hill), Aquila Virgil (Miracle Ministries), Gyasi Lewis (Bishop’s High, Tobago), Hackeemar Goodridge (Five Rivers), Daneelyah Salandy (St Joseph’s Convent, PoS)
Top-six — Nikita Gosine, Orielle Martin, Kaitlyn Darwent, Kenisha Taylor, Daneelyah Salandy, Hackeemar Goodridge
Girls Player of the Year — Nikita Gosine
