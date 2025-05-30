Derrel Garcia, Nikita Gosine cop 2024 SSFL players of the year awards

SSFL premiership, Coca-Cola north zone Intercol, NGC Cup, U20 national and north zone, U16 national and north zone and U13 national and north zone winners Fatima College copped the lion's share of prizes at the SSFL 2024 prize-giving ceremony in Couva on May 29. - Photos by Jonathan Ramnanansingh

ST BENEDICT’S College frontman Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia and Pleasantville Secondary midfielder Nikita Gosine emerged as the top 2024 male and female Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) players of the year respectively, at the annual awards and prize distribution ceremony on May 29.

At the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, scores of students and schools were rewarded for their individual and team efforts from the last season.

Striker Garcia was integral in guiding the La Romaine Lions to the Coca-Cola National and south zone Intercol titles, and senior division/U20 crown.

Gosine was key to leading Pleasantville to the Coca-Cola south zone Intercol trophy, girls’ U15 national and south zone league titles and U15 league knockout crown.

Garcia was not present to receive his individual and team accolades while Gosine was on-hand to celebrate with her teammates. The duo were also named among their respective divisions’ top five players and teams of the year.

Joining Garcia among the top five males were Lyndon Sween (San Juan North), Kyle James (Signal Hill), Caden Trestrail (Fatima College) and Criston Gomez (Arima North).

Six girls were named among the best including Gosine, Orielle Martin (Bishop Anstey), Hackeemar Goodridge (Five Rivers), Kenisha Taylor (Signal Hill) and Kaitlyn Darwent and Daneelyah Slangy (both of St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain).

SSFL president Merere Gonzales was pleased to conclude another successful season, and believes the league is on the right path.

“We are always on the pathway for improvement,” Gonzales said. “As we celebrate for 2024, the 60th anniversary of the SSFL, there are things that we have achieved and those we also recognise to tweak and rectify in moving forward, we can only do that with you and all off together making a difference to ensure the SSFL remains the prominent entity that it is. To be the best youth league within the Concacaf region.”

TTFA third vice-president Jameson Rigues reminded young players and officials on the progress the administration has made over the years, regarding youth development.

“We have been implanting new strategies as we project and chart the course of youth football development. We have applied bottom-up approach where we have been strategically been looking at youth football from the fun and grassroots up to the secondary schools level,” he said.

“In the primary schools, we have implemented the FIFA football for schools. We also have the TTFA High Performance programme that is currently fabricating new players that are very important to the TTFA set up.”

Rigues said the level of competition has grown in the SSFL and expressed optimism in saying that TT would qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the team would be comprised one some current SSFL players.

Also in attendance at the award ceremony were Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, league chairman Wayne Cunningham, assistant manager sponsorships, partnerships and philanthropy Fofi George, senior brand specialist Anthony Lovelace and First Citizens Bank trustee services general manager Carver Trim.

2024 SSFL Awardees

Knockout

U13 Boys

East — Trinity East

North — Fatima College

South — Pleasantville Secondary

U14 Boys

East — El Dorado West

North — Trinity Moka

South — Presentation College, San Fernando

U15 Girls

East — Five Rivers

North — International School of PoS

South — Pleasantville Secondary

U16 Boys

East — Arima North

North — Fatima College

South — Naparima College

U20 Girls

East — San Juan North

South — St Stephen’s College

U20 Boys

East — Arima North

North — Malick Secondary

South — St Benedict’s College

League

U13 Boys

Central — Chaguanas South

East — At Augustine

North — Fatima College

South — Point Fortin West

U14 Boys

Central — Carapichaima East

East — Holy Cross College

North — Trinity Moka

South — Naparima College

National Champion — Naparima College

U15 Girls

East — Five Rivers

North — St Joseph’s Convent, PoS

South — Pleasantville Secondary

National Champion — Pleasantville Secondary

U16 Boys

Central — Chaguanas North

East — Hillview College

North — Fatima College

South — St Benedict’s College

National Champion — Fatima College

U20 Girls

East — San Juan North

South — St Stephen’s College

U20 Boys

Central — Cunupia Secondary

East — San Juan North

North — Fatima

South — St Benedict’s College

National Champion — Fatima College

Championship

Girls Zonal League

Central — Miracle Ministries

East — Five Rivers

North — St Joseph’s Convent, PoS

South — Pleasantville Secondary

Tobago — Signal Hill

Big 5 — Pleasantville Secondary

Boys Zonal League

Central — Carapichaima East

East — Hillview College

North — Trinity Moka

South — Pleasantville Secondary

Tobago — Scarborough Secondary

Big 5 — Carapichaima East

NGC Opening Day Tournament

Fatima College

League

Fatima College

Intercol Girls

Central — Miracle Ministries

East — San Juan North

North — St Joseph’s Convent

South — Pleasantville Secondary

Tobago — Signal Hill

National Champion — St Joseph’s Convent, PoS

Intercol Boys

Central — Miracle Ministries

East — San Juan North

North — Fatima College

South — St Benedict’s College

Tobago — Signal Hill

National Champion — St Benedict’s College

Boys Team of the Year

Goalkeepers — Marcello Phillip (Presentation, San Fernando), Tyrese Romaine (Naparima), Shammel Cassidy (QRC)

Defenders — Criston Gomez (Arima North), Adam Pierre (St Benedict’s), Yohnace Atherton (Fatima), Jordan Ferdinand (Malick), Kerron Arthur (Signal Hill), Rondell Harewood (St Anthony’s)

Midfielders — Josiah Ochoa (St Benedict’s), Luke Correia (Fatima), Isaiah Jacob (Presentation, San Fernando), Lyndon Sween (San Juan North), Jadiel Joseph (San Juan North), Elijah Baptiste (St Augustine), Kyle Phillip (St Mary’s)

Forwards — Derrel Garcia (St Benedict’s), Kyle James (Signal Hill), Caden Trestrail (Fatima), Requelme Phillip (Speyside), Andell Fraser (St Anthony’s), Israel Joseph (Naparima), Khaleem Prince (Trinity East)

Top-five — Derrel Garcia, Lyndon Sween, Kyle James, Caden Trestrail, Criston Gomez

Boys Player of the Year — Derrel Garcia

Girls Team of the Year

Goalkeepers - Janice Ramoutar (Pleasantville), Alexia Dolland (St Joseph’s Convent, PoS), Kenisha Taylor (Signal Hill)

Defenders — Kanika Rodriguez (St Augustine), Kaitlyn Darwent (St Joseph’s Convent, PoS), Mikalah Guerero (Pleasantville), Madison Campbell (Signal Hill), Kimora Mitchell (San Juan North), J’Eleisha Alexander (Signal Hill)

Midfielders — Shaquilla Daniel (Five Rivers), Akila George (Five Rivers), Sydney Pollard (Miracle Ministries), Makaylah Robley (Signal Hill), Natalia Gosine (Pleasantville), Nikita Gosine (Pleasantville), Rori Gittens (St Joseph’s Convent, PoS)

Forwards — Orielle Martin (Bishop Anstey), Shinika Lewis (San Juan North), Ty’Kaiyah Dennis (Signal Hill), Aquila Virgil (Miracle Ministries), Gyasi Lewis (Bishop’s High, Tobago), Hackeemar Goodridge (Five Rivers), Daneelyah Salandy (St Joseph’s Convent, PoS)

Top-six — Nikita Gosine, Orielle Martin, Kaitlyn Darwent, Kenisha Taylor, Daneelyah Salandy, Hackeemar Goodridge

Girls Player of the Year — Nikita Gosine