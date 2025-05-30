Cops destroy marijuana field in Tobago

Police destroy over 300 marijuana plants. - Photo courtesy TTPS

TOBAGO police destroyed approximately 300 cannabis plants on May 30.

A release from the police service said that between 5 to 8 am, officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force and Special Investigations Unit (SIU), led by PC Antoine, went through a forested area off Belle River Road, Belle Garden, where they located a cannabis field with some 300 plants on a quarter-acre plot.

The release said officers also found a camp and drying rack. The marijuana plants had an estimated street value of $525,000 and were successfully destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing.

The operation was coordinated by acting W/ASP Sharon Williams, spearheaded by W/Insp Bacchus, and supervised by acting W/Sgt Gordon-Harris, acting Sgt McMillan, and Cpl Broomes.