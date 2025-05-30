CIBC seeks unsung heroes

AFTER a 12 year lull, the CIBC Caribbean has relaunched its Unsung Heroes exercise to seek out and to recognise those individuals doing a daily labour of love, out of the spotlight, to life for those in their community.

The launch of the 2025 exercise was held in Barbados on May 30 by CIBC Caribbean chief country manager Donna Wellington and the bank's corporate communications manager Debra King, as streamed to reporters across the Caribbean via Microsoft Teams.

Wellington observed that the Caribbean has a strong culture of caring. She said CIBC Caribbean had previous run the the Unsung Heroes programme from 2003-2013, so as to find the region's hidden heroes and shine a spotlight on their work.

Wellington said the programme would now be open to individuals from the age of ten years old and up. She said the majority of Caribbean youth were actually involved in positive activities such as care for the natural environment, health matters or social issues.

The Unsung Heroes programme, she said, sought to recognise outstanding service, or acts of heroism, bravery or extraordinary acts of kindness.

Local winners will be announced in August, Wellington said, and regional awardees in September.

She said the programme was one of the best examples of CIBC's care for the community initiatives.

Wellington said the CIBC foundation was set up to fund such programmes. "We contributed US$32 million to activities and programmes to develop the Caribbean."

She said the CIBC Caribbean's past support included health, youth and education initiatives. The bank has provided scholarships to youngsters and has promoted activities to encourage children to read. Wellington said the CIBC had helped the region during the crises such as providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and vaccines during the covid19 pandemic and helping St Vincent after the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in 2020-2021.

She said the bank's flagship activity remained the Walk For The Cure project to support people in the region affected by cancer, for which some US$5 million in funding was raised last year.

King stepped in to explain the Unsung Heroes programme was now open to individuals as young as ten years old, having previously been restricted to people who had been at work in their communities for a number of years. She said the programme would recognise work that was strictly voluntary, rather than work done for any political or business entity. King said the nominees should be people of good character who had not been in trouble with the law in the past five years, even as she recognised that people may have broken the law in the past but then sought to legitimately re-enter society.

She said people nominating someone for an award could send in their entries either as a video or as a 300-400 written nomination. Details for making submission, could be found from the bank's website, she said. The local and regional prizes were both announced as US$5,000 (first-place) and $2.500 (second place).