Celebrating Indian cuisine

-

This weekend we celebrate Indian Arrival Day commemorating the arrival of the first East Indian Indentured labourers from India to Trinidad, in May 1845, on the Fatel Razack

The ship brought Indians to work on the estates in order to assist in the economic development of Trinidad. A long and arduous journey, there was no turning back. They came, they settled and brought with them their culture, religion and food which is woven into our history.

They could not bring all that they needed, some say that they brought with them spices, rice and two types of animals. The water buffalo for hard labour and a type of humped cattle that provided milk for their beloved yoghurt and butter which was made into ghee.

A walk about any of our markets would tell the story of indentureship, the lowkie, jhingi, bodi, baigan, lagoon rice, dahee, cattle butter (ghee), mangoes, here we enjoy 70 different types in India there are 1000 varieties.

These are all indicators or our Indian ancestry and reminders of the hardships they endured, each time the boats arrived there was something new the indentured brought from "home" which they planted to provide them with the foods that were familiar to them.

The

sil and

lorha, the

lorha is a hand stone grinder used to grind spices on the flat surface of the stone

sil. These implements were also brought from India and it was with these utensils they ground the spices to create the curries, which has evolved to the TT curry powders we can call our own .

The yoghurt, and ghee together with the sugar from the estates were used to lovingly make sweets from their homeland. These sweets as we know them today are just a minute representation of those from the motherland. The most popular here are kurma, gulab jamoon, barfi (burfi), coconut barfi, peera, ladoo, jelabi, sawine, and goolgoolah. Much of these items are true to their name in India, except for gulab jamoon which translates to the round, spongy, syrup-soaked sweet from India .

I remember growing up using the name

methai when referring to kurma,

methai is the Hindi translation of sweet. I also remember when my grandmother came to visit, when asked what she wanted for dinner, she would always reply: sada and

talkari.

Talkari as we know it is a spicy vegetable mash down, cooked to a mushy stage with a heavy handed amount to garlic and pepper. The original word

tarkari on the other hand is a spicy vegetable curry originating from the Indian subcontinent, notably Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Nepal. The resemblance is there the terminology somewhat changed.

Pooris or puris are deep fried unleavened pieces dough that are fried and enjoyed as part of the meal in India, we call these deep fried pieces of dough fried bakes, no resemblance to our dhalpuri.

Along the way the terminology changed and the cuisine was adapted to suit availability of ingredients and circumstances. These adaptations and substitutions gave birth to a wonderful hybrid Indian cuisine that we can proudly place our "Made in TT" stamp onto.

Fried bakes

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbs shortening

4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp brown sugar

Vegetable oil for frying.

Combine flour, salt, baking powder and sugar in a mixing bowl.

Add the shortening and rub into flour until mixture resembles fine crumbs.

Add enough water just to make a soft dough.

Knead on a floured surface for about 5 minutes.

Rest flour for 30 minutes.

Divide dough into 2 pieces and divide each piece into 12 pieces.

Rest dough for another 5 minutes, and then roll out each piece to about 3 inches in diameter.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan and fry bakes in hot oil making sure that they are covered in oil.

Turn and fry until fully ballooned or puffed.

Remove and drain.

Serve hot.

I grew up enjoying my mother’s fine rotis. This aloo poori or potato roti was and still remains one of my favourites. You won't find this in any eating establishment , but you'll most certainly find it in many an east Indian home!

Potato roti (Aloo poori)

For the filling:

½ lb potatoes, peeled

½ cup finely chopped chives

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbs ground roasted cumin

½ tsp pepper sauce, or to taste

¼ cup chopped cilantro or chadon beni

For the dough:

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tbs butter, softened

1 cup cool water

To cook:

½ cup melted butter or ghee

Combine all the dry ingredients for the dough, add the butter and rub it into flour until it is combined.

Add the water and knead to soft dough.

Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile boil the potatoes and mash to a smooth consistency prevent lumps.

While still hot add the chives, garlic, pepper, salt, black pepper, and cumin and cilantro, mix well.

Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces.

Flatten dough in the palm of your hand to about a 3-inch circle and cup the dough.

Put about 3 tablespoons of the potato mixture in the centre and fold the dough over to cover the potato, like forming a dinner roll.

Repeat and allow to rest for 15 minutes.

Heat your baking stone or tawa.

On a lightly floured board gently roll the roti as thin as possible without bursting, about ¼ inch thickness.

Place the roti on the hot tawa and when tiny bubbles appear on the surface, quickly turn over

Brush cooked side with melted butter and turn again, brushing the other side with butter, and pressing the edges to ensure even cooking. At this point your rotis should have many large bubbles and should be cooked, do not allow to brown too much.

Remove and repeat for other rotis.

Wrap roti in clean tea towels to keep warm.

Makes 6 to 8 rotis.

Curried chicken

1 3½ lb chicken cut into small pieces

2 tbs Trini herb seasoning paste (chives, thyme, garlic)

1 tbs wine vinegar or lime juice

salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tbs curry powder

1 small onion, sliced

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup water

2 tbs chopped chadon beni (optional)

Marinate chicken in herb paste, vinegar, salt and black pepper

Heat oil in large sauté pan or large iron pot, add ginger, garlic and onion.

Stir add hot pepper, sauté until fragrant and onion is tender.

Combine water with curry powder, stir.

Add curry paste to pot and let it cook, stirring well until most of the water has evaporated.

Now add the chicken pieces one at a time, making sure you stir well to cover the chicken with the curry.

Cover pot and let chicken release some water, stir if chicken appears to be sticking add only a small amount of water at a time to prevent sticking.

Continue cooking in this manner for about 30 minutes.

When your curry sauce in the pot seems to be slightly separating from the oil, your chicken is ready. this may not happen but after 30 minutes your chicken should be ready.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

Sprinkle with chadon beni, and serve.

