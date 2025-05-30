Caroni Swamp: a wasted resource

Paolo Kernahan -

Paolo Kernahan

THE CARONI Swamp holds a special place in my craw because it is one of our most valuable natural assets that can be used as a forex income generator. However, this wildlife sanctuary and the associated visitors’ centre have been operating at perhaps ten per cent of their potential.

Every day the facility on the outskirts of the capital city opens its doors at 8 am, money flows more out than in. In keeping with the theme of last week's column, which hinged on tourism as one of the fastest ways to inject forex (foreign eschange) into the economy, this week I return to the Caroni Swamp, my hobby horse and cross.

The swamp’s designation as one of Trinidad’s top birding sites makes its underutilisation unpardonable. In the heyday of my video production era, I was at the Caroni Swamp every week; I’d also pop across to the location to get some scenic B-roll for any corporate video projects I had on the go.

Many of the wildlife shots used in the television show I produced featuring the swamp were acquired on terra firma, not in a boat. Every single close-up I ever got of a scarlet ibis was taken on land, either at the back of the visitors’ centre, out on the road leading to the facility and even at the side of the noisy highway.

The first time I saw a silky anteater, it was a deeply moving experience. My crew and I stumbled onto this shy, elusive creature while wending our way through channels in the swamp. I get chills thinking about that moment even to this day. The second time was in a tree just above my car in the car park. Go figure. Why is this important? Well, for one thing, it democratises the experience for visitors.

Not everyone can afford astronomically expensive telephoto lenses to capture images inside the swamp. The entire area that abuts that portion of the highway, however, is swampland teeming with all sorts of wildlife, opportunities to capture moments. Such images would likely be posted on social media accounts of visitors, which is free, traveller-endorsed marketing for the country.

Given that many tourists are recording videos and taking pictures with their phones, the more opportunities they have to capture something worthwhile is ultimately good for destination TT.

The Caroni Swamp tourism product is still mostly a late-afternoon-into-evening affair. Yet there’s an entire facility sitting in the middle of this natural resource with paid staff operating at almost a somnambulant pace. The opening hours are 8 am-4 pm, because birds are public servants, right?

These are precisely the hours during which visitors are likely to see nothing. Wildlife retreats to the shade during the hottest periods of the day. Now, the evening tours have always generated rave reviews; it’s truly a singular experience. So it’s hard to figure out why we haven’t expanded the eco-tourism package beyond the water.

Within 20 minutes of PoS, tourists decanted from cruise ships could be immersed in an attraction more rewarding than just shuffling around the city like bewildered pigeons. To maximise the potential of the location, though, will require some taxing of our brains and creativity.

The first thing that has to go is those public service hours – the visitors centre needs to be open during birding hours, 6 am to 6 pm. Next, there is an area of land closer to the highway occupied by unsightly abandoned buildings. No one, it seems, thought of the perennial flooding (it’s a swamp, though.)

Why not rehab the premises and design a structure that’s in harmony with the hydrology of the area? There could perhaps be a secondary birding experience established there at a restaurant/coffee shop selling local fare like cocoa, coffee and other Trini comestibles. There could also be a deck that would incorporate bird feeders to enhance the attraction.

The folks at Asa Wright have been doing this for ages because they understand that visitors want to see more than just bush. Locals can also use such a facility to wait out the horrendous traffic on the daily northward/southward crawl. Additionally, the space at the heart of the visitors’ centre needs to be updated to fit modern tastes and sensibilities.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers; my goal here is to get people thinking about how we can optimise our earning potential using untapped resources like the Caroni Swamp. Waste is more than just the neglect of inaction; it’s self-sabotage in action.