Brotherhood of the boat

Donna Prowell-Raphael -

THE EDITOR: Indian Arrival Day commemorates the arrival of our ancestors aboard the Fatel Razack in 1845, the first ship to bring Indian indentured labourers to these shores. Those who travelled together on that voyage – whole families, men, women, and children from diverse Indian backgrounds, religions, castes, or creeds – were united by more than the cramped confines of the ship.

After several months of journey when the labourers eventually landed on the shores of the Caribbean, a particular bonding developed among them – a human relation stronger than even blood relation – the survivors called each other as jahajis and jahajins – ship brothers and ship sisters. They forged a bond of camaraderie and resilience, a shared determination to endure hardship and build a new life in an unfamiliar land.

Jahaji Bhai or Brotherhood of the Boat was immortalised in a 1995 calypso by Brother Marvin. His powerful song captures the contemporary spirit and meaning of jahaji bhai, emphasising the shared history and intertwined identities of the Indo- and Afro-Trinidadian communities in this country. It highlights how the legacies of indentureship and slavery “bind together two races in unity.” Despite their different origins, India and Africa, both groups have shaped the rich cultural montage of Trinidad: “No more Mother Africa, No more Mother India, just Mother Trini.”

Originally, the phrase "brotherhood of the boat" described the special bond among Indian indentured labourers who crossed the ocean together, facing uncertainty and hardship. But if we look deeper, this brotherhood can be extended to symbolise the shared experience of all who came to this land, or were already here.

These groups include the native settlers who were the first inhabitants, the enslaved Africans who were brought here against their will in chains as human chattel, indentured labourers who signed the deceptive "indentures" that lured them to a life of bondage and exploitation, European merchants who came seeking commerce and opportunity, colonial administrators and colonisers who brought systems and governance that nurtured enduring divisions, or the many other migrants who came from varied places. Each group, despite their different origins and circumstances, have contributed to the foundation and evolution of the nation.

Since the arrival of the Fatel Razack, our country has grown into a diverse thriving society with rich cultural traditions, languages, cuisine, and religions. The labour and entrepreneurship of all communities have built the industries and markets that sustain us. Yet this collective migration has also brought challenges – social divisions, economic disparities, and political tensions often drawn along ethnic lines. Politics introduced new dynamics as groups sought representation and rights, sometimes causing division but also sparking dialogue and progress.

Our nation’s story is one of complexity, demonstrating both struggle and immense strength. Even amid challenges, the spirit of the "brotherhood of the boat" endures. It lives on in the blended cultures, languages, music, and traditions that make our nation vibrant and unique.

Today, we are witnessing hopeful signs that people are starting to come together in new ways to work beyond old divides. These shifts suggest a subtle but encouraging softening of the divisions that have long marked our political and social topography. We can draw from this moment that our strength lies in acknowledging our interdependence and willingness to work together toward a future where opportunity is genuinely equal.

Our society is a vibrant mosaic shaped by varied histories, cultures, and experiences. As a judicial arbiter of equal opportunity and non-discrimination, we recognise that such complexity calls for a legal framework that goes beyond rigid traditions to embrace inclusivity and unity. If building collaboration and harmony is our goal, we must ask whether our governing strictures truly foster dialogue and reconciliation in a nation as diverse as ours. Our challenge is to adapt and evolve – crafting approaches that prioritise understanding over opposition and unity over discord.

As we observe Indian Arrival Day, let us draw inspiration from the Brotherhood of the Boat. Jahaji Bhai sends a powerful message: we are all passengers on the same vessel – one nation, coming together, not as disparate groups, but as one people committed to the common good. Whether our ancestors came by ship, were brought here against their will, arrived seeking opportunity, or were among the original natives, we share a common destiny.

May Indian Arrival Day remind us that this journey continues, and each day offers a chance to build a society where barriers are broken and bridges are raised, where differences are celebrated and co-operation replaces competition.

My family joins me in extending heartfelt greetings for a thoughtful and reflective Indian Arrival Day.

