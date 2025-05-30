Biche man denied bail on kidnapping, rape charges

A 34-year-old man from Charuma Village, Biche, was denied bail after appearing before a High Court Master on May 27, facing multiple serious charges, including kidnapping, rape, grievous sexual assault, robbery with violence, and attempting to choke his victim.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on April 14, when the victim, a woman on her way to work at around 5 am, was approached by the accused. He reportedly began assaulting her, dragged her to a nearby, secluded area under a mango tree, and sexually assaulted her. During the attack, he also robbed her of cash before fleeing the scene.

After a thorough investigation, a suspect was apprehended in Biche on May 22 by Insp Harper, Sgt Ramdeen, Cpl Mahadeo, and PC Edwards of the Sangre Grande CID. ASP Russell gave instructions to lay the charges, and the accused appeared before Master Kimitria Gray on May 27 when he was denied bail and remanded into prison custody.