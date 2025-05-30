Beckles: Let Indian Arrival Day inspire national unity

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles says Indian Arrival Day is a time for all citizens to reaffirm their commitment to Trinidad and Tobago.

She made this statement in her Indian Arrival Day message to the nation.

Beckles reflected on the arrival of the first East Indian indenturers to TT on May 30, 1845, their contributions and those of their descendants to several spheres of national development.

She said the reason for their success and that of their descendants was sheer perseverance and resilience in facing the challenges over time.

Beckles added this is important when TT is facing difficult times.

"That perseverance, that resilience - that is what we, the people of Trinidad and Tobago are made of, and that is the inner strength from which we must draw in these trying times."

She said, "We pay homage to our forefathers, for it is their sacrifices which have paved the way for us in every sphere of our lives - from religion, to culture, to cuisine, to work ethic and everything in between."

Beckles urged citizens not to forget this.

She said Indian Arrival Day is an occasion to embody the resilience of the indentured labourers who settled and built their lives in TT.

"We must be our brothers' and sisters' keepers, firm in our conviction to play our part in being on the right side of history, and contributing to the historical journey of our great nation, just like our forefathers. Let us commit to being bold, resilient, and collaborative, just as the indentured labourers were on their journey across the Kala Pani, weathering their challenges in a new land."

Beckles said, "On this historic occasion marking the 180th anniversary of the arrival of our forefathers, we must now look forward, guided by our past, but determined to rebuild and restore all aspects of our TT."

She added, "This is a clarion call for us to work together to overcome the adversities and challenges that we face as a country in this 21st Century.