Artist Zinnia Li Cheewah has died

Zinnia “Mural Banton” Cheewah paints a message encouraging covid19 vaccination on a wall on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, in October, 2021. - File photo

Artist Zinnia Li Cheewah (born Darren Cheewah), 55, was found dead in her St James apartment on the evening of May 28. The news has thrown many in TT and abroad into grief and mourning.

An autopsy said she died of a seizure, possibly on May 26 or May 27. Her body was discovered by her landlord, designer Ronald Guy-James.

Cheewah was a mural, graffiti and tattoo artist, graphic designer and art director. She began painting at age five in Belmont, where she was born, and interacted with many Carnival artists and mas-makers.

In 2021, she completed several murals as part of the Take the Jab Jab campaign on the walls of the TSL Group in Newtown, Powergen, the Queen’s Park Oval, and Mario’s Pizza on Tragarete Road. She was part of the Mural in School’s project, when a mural she painted was donated to the Education Ministry by the American Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

She also worked on a mural with other artists in memory of five men killed by police in Morvant in 2020.

In 2023, she said on her Facebook page that she had known she was a girl since she was three years old. Her friends told Newsday she began wearing dresses in 2020/2021 and officially changed her name on June 25, 2023.

In a feature article in 2021, Cheewah told Newsday that concealing her identity made it easier for her to “traverse the Trinidad landscape” and be around people in society, including friends, family, and business.

She said now she was “grown” she feels she has to be who she is.

“I’ve always been non-binary but because I’m an artist and eclectic people would just say, ‘Ok, well, that’s weird.’ But I’ve recently found the courage to be more myself, or open about me being non-binary.

“I identify as being female even though I’m in a relationship with a woman. I guess I’m a lesbian. I was assigned male at birth but I’m going with my energy. It’s about however people want to define themselves.”

Cheewah had been married twice, had a life partner, and was a parent to four children.

Cheewah was the art and music director for 3canal’s music video, Blue, as well as other local and regional music videos. Many remembered her with fondness upon her passing, including 3 Canal’s Wendell Manwarren, artist Shalini Seereeram, digital creator Kevan Gibbs, Lush Kingdom founder James Hackett and others who would have worked with Cheewah in advertising agencies and the media. Some people said they would cherish the tattoos they had received from her.

Guardian columnist Mark Lyndersay posted a vector illustration given to him by Cheewah in 2013, which was given and accepted with gratitude.

“Over the years that followed, she abandoned her birth name, Darren Cheewah and her male gender identity. She had some challenges, some of which I offered assistance with, others were beyond me.

“When I think of her now, I think of that old standard, long associated with a manly but dated view of the world, My Way, and I think that she lived her life by the essence of those words, reimagined for a new age.”

Berkeley Carnival Revolution bandleader Cherisse Berkeley said she was proud to have known Cheewah in the capacity of fellow creative and artist.

“While Zinnia Li , also known as Cheewah, and I were not on the best of terms at the time of her passing, we would never walk past each other without a hug and the assurance that no love was lost. We stood together at many a protest and I’m happy to have received three tattoos and a large mural from her.

“I made the decision to start mas under the name Berkeley Carnival Revolution while sitting in her home many years ago, and her initial encouragement and support will always be a part of the band’s history. In the time I’ve known her, despite our differences she’s always been a good friend, and willing to be held accountable for her actions and learn from her past.”

Berkeley said it was very alarming that many of the condolences were using a name Cheewah legally changed and were misgendering her.