Annalise Nanton vies for Miss World on May 31

EXPECTATIONS are high as Miss TT Anna-Lise Nanton will vie to become Miss World 2025 at the pageant in India being held on May 31 at 9 am (TT time.) The pageant will be broadcast "live" on CNC3 Television.

Local franchise co-owner Navin Boodhai told Newsday on May 29 that about 144 dedicated fans of Nanton would be hosted free of charge to watch the event at Imax Cinema at #1 Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.

"At this point in time, we have our technical guys there at Imax just testing it out to make sure everything will work and by the morning we will be advertising on a first-come registration basis."

Newsday asked his message to TT heading into the final countdown.

Boodhai replied, "I think the message to TT is really one of patriotism.

"Annalise doesn't only represent Annalise; she represents TT and everything that is food of TT."

He said what was being promoted and celebrated were the aspects of TT that stood out on the global stage.

"And that is what she represents for us.

"She has take the best training that she could have and the best trainers in TT, she has taken the best stories of TT, our flora, our fauna, our cricket, all of those things..

"She is representing us internationally. All I ask TT is to lend support.

"Whether she brings home the crown or not, she is our queen."

Boodhai said that fact should be celebrated by the population.

"But as we say that, we do think she has what it takes to bring the crown. And that is what we are looking forward to, second only to Giselle Laronde-West, who actually is one of her trainers as well."

On May 26 Newsday reported that Nanton has qualified for the quarter-finals due to her amazing performance in several early events.

The Miss World Organisation's scoreboard has ranked her in first place with 205 points.

Nanton won the Americas and Caribbean region in the Head to Head debate, were she spoke on women's rights plus climate change.

She placed first in the world the shuttle run, one of the three events in the sport/fitness category, in which she was globally fourth overall.

Nanton was also a “talent finalist” for her aerial acrobatics display.