Ankit Jangir grabs 6/12, India deaf team end tour perfect

Abhishek Singh, second from left, and his India teammate attempt to complete a run in a T20 match against TT at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, on May 29. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

SPINNER Ankit Jangir finished with a six-wicket haul to steer the India deaf cricket team to a comprehensive 143-run win and a 3-0 sweep in the three-match T20 series over the TT deaf team at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on May 29.

Jangir ended with figures of 6/12 in four overs as TT were dismissed for 60 in 16 overs, chasing 204 for victory. India posted 203/5 batting first. India won all their matches convincingly. On May 27, India were winners in the first T20 match by 212 runs and were victorious in the second contest by 107 runs in a shortened 14-over match because of rain.

India also won a 30-over match on May 25 by ten wickets. The match was scheduled to be a 50-over match, but rain prevented a full contest. Batting first in the last T20 match, India scored more than 200 thanks to contributions from Abhishek Singh, Sanju Sharma and Kuldeep Singh, who all scored in the forties. Abhishek struck 48 off 35 balls, Sharma hit 46 off 25 and Kuldeep 42 off 29.

In reply, TT’s Jimeel Boneo battled at the crease, hitting 28 not out. However, he did not get much help as Jangir’s brilliance handed India the massive win.

Summarised scores:

INDIA 203/5 (20 overs) (Abhishek Singh 48, Sanju Sharma 46, Kuldeep Singh 42) vs TT 60 (16 overs) (Jimeel Boneo 28 not out; Ankit Jangir 6/12). India won by 143 runs.