Alleged contract killer fatally shot in stand-off with police in Marabella

Rishard Khan

A man believed to be a contract killer and wanted in connection with multiple violent crimes was fatally shot during an armed confrontation with police officers on May 30.

A statement from ACP Wayne Mystar, head of the South/Central division, said at approximately 1 am, acting on credible intelligence, officers of the Southern Division Task Force and San Fernando Enquiries Unit, under the command of Sgt. Seecharan and Cpl. Huggins, executed a search warrant at an apartment complex located on Batoo Avenue, Marabella.

Upon arrival, officers were reportedly met with gunfire from the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Akeem Kingsale, also known as “40,” of Penal Rock Road. Officers returned fire, and during the exchange, Kingsale was fatally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm and a quantity of ammunition were recovered from the apartment.

Kingsale was a person of interest in several serious investigations, including multiple shootings, robberies, and woundings. He was also a suspect in ongoing inquiries into contract killings in the southern region.

Mystar assured, "The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to act on intelligence to pursue those involved in organised criminal activity.

Police sources said Kingsale was also a person of interest in the killing of Salem Abdool on May 27.

Abdool, 21, of La Romaine, was employed by Shane Maharaj of SNM Motors Ltd. Maharaj is the son of Rabindranath Maharaj, owner of R&J Cell Tech. The family has been the target of criminals over the years, with three incidents taking place within the past two weeks.

Abdool was driving Maharaj's white Toyota Hilux GR van which was caught in standstill traffic along the Golconda Connector Road, Union Hall, San Fernando near VMCOTT.

A vehicle approached the side of Maharaj's van and the occupants opened fire, hitting Abdool in the chest. Other motorists reported hearing three gunshots. Abdool lost control of the pick-up which crashed into a brand new, unlicensed Mercedes-Benz which was being driven by Shane Maharaj.

Maharaj's sister Lisa, narrowly escaped death in a similar attack that happened exactly two weeks ago. She was driving her white Range Rover along the South Trunk Road in La Romain around 10 am on May 13, when a white Nissan B-14 rammed into the back of her SUV near Achievor's Banquet Hall.

A gunman jumped out of the passenger side of the B-14 and shot at the woman twice before going back into the car which sped off.

Gunmen also opened fire on a vehicle belonging to the boyfriend of a member of the Maharaj family on May 23.