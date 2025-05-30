2 freed after 30 years for murder

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

AFTER spending more than three decades behind bars for a brutal taxi driver murder in 1989, two men walked out of prison a free men on May 29, after they were re-sentenced by a High Court judge at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.

Justice George Busby ordered the immediate release of Andrew Paul Douglas and Dexter Lendore. A third man, Keith Ling, is expected to be resentenced at a later date.

The trio were convicted in 1993 of murdering Lall Sookdeo on September 10, 1989, and were sentenced to death.

The trio hired Sookdeo in Curepe, asking to be dropped in Chaguanas. Midway through the journey, they requested a detour to McInroy Street in Curepe. There, one of the men put Sookdeo in a headlock. Sookdeo managed to escape and exit the vehicle, but was shot in the head before the men fled with just $75 in cash. The car was later abandoned.

Their appeal against the conviction was dismissed in 1998. All three were initially sentenced to death by hanging, but the penalty was commuted to life imprisonment after the landmark 1994 Privy Council ruling in Pratt and Morgan, which held that the death sentence could only be lawfully carried out within five years of conviction.

Douglas and Lendore were re-sentenced under a more recent Privy Council ruling that determined prisoners whose death sentences were commuted must not be given life sentences but fixed terms after a review of the details of their case and their conduct in prison.

Douglas, who was described as a model prisoner during his incarceration, said he intends to approach government officials to offer his assistance in prisoner rehabilitation programmes.