180 years of change, connection

Dara E Healy

DARA E HEALY

“My identity is shaped by the culture, language and even the diversity within Trinidad and Tobago. I still have utmost respect for my ancestors and I still dress, eat and have almost the same diet as them. I think that our generation is moving back to being in community.”

– Chhaya Marajh, member of the Hindu Prachaar Kendra

OLDER generations of East Indians have written about the trials and moments of joy involved in making a new life here in TT and the wider Caribbean. Questions of identity, faith, motherland, home, financial struggles and dreams are themes that weave through their novels and poetry. These early writings offered critical insights into a new world and approach to life.

Today, 180 years after the ancestors took their first tentative steps off ships such as the Fatel Razack, is there still a place for the values espoused by the elders? How have westernised and Caribbean-centric forms of culture impacted our East Indian community? What do the changes mean for our society?

In a fascinating coincidence, George Lamming and Samuel Selvon both travelled on the same boat to London in the early 1950s. This was a period of intense scrutiny of empire, colonialism and the condition of colonised peoples across diaspora.

Increasingly, Caribbean people were questioning the point of loving a mother (ie Britain) that did not love them back. As Lamming recalled, he “shared in that previous innocence which had socialised us into seeing our relations to Empire as a commonwealth of mutual interests. The truth is there was never such reciprocity…”

At home, through food, clothing and culture, members of the East Indian community were also working out how they fit into this new space. Gradually, they developed a greater presence in calypso and Carnival, with solo artists and collaborations demonstrating greater integration, acceptance and innovation.

Politically, the Black Power movement of the 1970s was grounded in the idea of Africans and Indians uniting against a capitalist system that disenfranchised both communities, historically and in their present reality.

Musically, from chutney to pitchakaree, Caribbean jazz fusion and soca, our society was steadily reshaping itself with input from the culture and heritage of India.

Major shifts took place in religion as well. For instance, in 2009, Pundit Ravi Ji retired as the head of the Hindu Prachaar Kendra, an organisation that he founded. He passed his responsibility to Geeta Ramsingh, which caused quite a stir in the community.

At the time, a woman leading an organisation like this was not the norm, it certainly was not traditional. However, Ravi Ji saw leadership qualities in Geeta that meant he could trust her with his vision, including her kindness and willingness to nurture young people.

Geeta later admitted to being threatened by people who opposed her position as a woman in charge of a Hindu organisation. Still, Ravi Ji notes that today most of his students are women. As he reflects on changes in the community, he says “…we have a lot of women starting to study and some of them are practising already. Now people don’t even bother Geeta again.”

While Neval Chatelal expressed some disappointment with the loss of and disregard for traditional values, he believes that it is important to focus on the philosophy of Ahimsa or non-violence. Ahimsa is not about passivism, but rather, as he explains, it requires us “to look at oneself and the entire creation as a manifestation of divinity. To hold everything as sacred. To experience everything and everyone as God. This is the vision of oneness. Of integration.”

For Chhaya, as an East Indian woman in her late 20s, her ideas about raising a family, gender, faith and even relationships are influenced by her reality as a Trinidadian/Tobagonian, living in the Caribbean. I imagine this would be the same for many young East Indians, regardless of their religious beliefs or other convictions.

Culture is not static and traditions constantly shift and transform to help make sense of reality. Change should therefore be rooted in values that support that sense of "oneness" mentioned by Neval.

Whatever our views of change within the East Indian community, I think Chhaya’s words offer us simple wisdom: “The lifestyle that our ancestors came with is what we need to move forward.”

Blessings as we reflect on Indian Arrival Day and all the changes that bring us closer together.

Dara E Healy is a performing artist and founder of the Idakeda Group, a cultural organisation dedicated to empowering communities through the arts