180 years and more

Trevor Sudama - File

WHEN the Fatel Razack arrived at the Gulf of Paria on May 30, 1845, the ship brought with it 227 indentured immigrants to our shores.

They had spent 103 days at sea, crossing 14,000 miles. Six people had died making the voyage. It was the start of a wave which saw at least 140,000 people relocate from India to Trinidad in a period lasting up to 1917.

The significance of today’s commemoration of Indian Arrival Day, marked every year on May 30, is perhaps best summed up by the original parliamentary motion calling for it, tabled by Trevor Sudama in 1989.

That motion, which lapsed under the NAR but was revived by Mr Sudama later, called for the date to become “a national public holiday to be known as Indian Arrival Day,” noting its “outstanding significance in the historical evolution of this country as a multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious society.”

In a letter to the editor published this month, Mr Sudama outlined how there was some hesitation over whether the holiday should commemorate one specific group, with the Patrick Manning administration introducing a one-off holiday in 1995 called simply Arrival Day. It was under the Basdeo Panday administration that this was changed, in 1996, to Indian Arrival Day.

The specificity of the name of the holiday – celebrated informally as far back as 1945 at an event at Skinner Park – does not, in our view, strip it of its universal significance.

On the contrary, it highlights a broader colonial history and a shared cosmopolitan national identity.

Indian Arrival Day is also commemorated in many other countries. Fiji marks it on May 14, Grenada on May 1, Guyana May 5, Jamaica May 10, Mauritius November 20, St Lucia May 6, St Vincent and the Grenadines on June 1 and Suriname on June 5. All are united by an alertness to the undeniable facts of history.

May 23’s ceremonial opening of Parliament was another showcase of this rich, shared history, not only because all sides of the House were united in airing special greetings at the sitting’s adjournment, in which they noted the contribution of the East Indian community to Trinidad and Tobago, but also for other reasons.

The day’s proceedings saw all the country’s highest officeholders take their place, with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the first female PM of East Indian descent, returning to the role, and President Christine Kangaloo, also of East Indian descent, addressing MPs. Coincidentally, both officials have received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award, India’s highest honour for non-nationals.

The 22 exhausted and malnourished women who were aboard the Fatel Razack might not have dreamt what the future had in store for generations to come.