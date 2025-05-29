[UPDATED] Man murdered at home – relatives say: 'Frederick Settlement get bad'

GUNNED DOWN: A relative of murder victim Siddiq Ghany shows his ID card at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Wednesday. - Photo by Gregory McBurnie

The family of Siddiq Ghany who was gunned down in the living room of his Frederick Settlement, Caroni home on May 27, say the community is becoming increasingly violent.

Around 9.15 pm, a gunman in a bulletproof vest and ski mask pulled up outside Ghany’s house, ran into the yard, pushed aside a relative and shot him multiple times through the open front door.

The bulletproof vest had the word "police" written on the front and the gunman shouted, "Police, police," as he ran into the yard.

Speaking at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Ghany’s relatives told Newsday they aren’t sure why he was murdered, but added the area is not safe. “Frederick Settlement get bad. It have real crime there.”

Ghany’s uncle Sharif Ghany said unemployment in the area was a major contributor to the crime situation. He pleaded with the authorities to do something about it. "Like nobody ent seeing nothing or doing anything about it. Plenty youths unemployed. So them fellas does be all in the street."

He said the young men are usually roaming the streets until the wee hours of the morning. "We left there after two o'clock this morning (Wednesday) and the amount of youth, little fellas 18 and 19 years old patrolling and walking the streets and nobody there to tell them anything. "It kinda wayward in Frederick Settlement now.”

Sharif said his nephew was the father of two, who was about to celebrate his birthday in a few weeks, and who only moved to the area three years ago because of love.

He said Ghany met a woman who lived there and eventually decided to move in with her.

"He leave Diego Martin and end up in Harlem with a girl…He went there to live with her as her family is from there."

He said his nephew was “a quiet person” and he could not see why anyone would want him dead. "He was working Cepep and planting garden."

Sharif said although his nephew had an argument recently with someone over a car accident, he didn't have any feud with anyone that would warrant him meeting such a violent death.

"He and the young fellas used to get along because he had a vehicle so if they want to come out the village he will take them. If they want to go grocery or whatever he will take a PH taxi job to carry them."

Ghany's uncle said police statistics indicating a reduction in crime are of no comfort.

"Crime bad in Trinidad. It bad, real bad. People does just talk but when it reach by your doorstep, is then you does feel it."

Editor's Note: This is an update to an earlier story published online at newsday.co.tt

