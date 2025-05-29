[UPDATED] 'Brand new' $500m highway being repaired

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John, right, with other officials at a site visit to the Elmina Clarke-Allen Cumuto to Sangre Grande highway on May 28. - Photo via Ministry of Works and Infrastructure

Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John toured several areas in east Trinidad on May 28 to see firsthand the state of infrastructure in that part of the country.

One of the sites she visited was the Elmina Clarke-Allen Highway linking Sangre Grande to Cumuto. This highway was built at a cost of $500 million and was opened with much fanfare by the then PNM government on April 24 – four days before the general election. In the days since, sections of this highway have experienced erosion which led to slippage.

John said site visits she conducted on May 28 were focused specifically on infrastructure development rather than routine inspections.

Speaking with Newsday by phone, John provided assessments of major projects, beginning with the Elmina Clarke-Allen Highway.

“Works are ongoing, but recent rainfall and saturated soil conditions have led to some slippage in the area,” she said. “However, contractors have indicated that the situation has since stabilised. A rubberised material has been applied to the affected area to prevent further erosion while construction continues,” John said.

She revealed that a temporary concrete beam has been installed and she has been told final grading is expected to be completed by May 31. Additionally, slope reconstruction is scheduled to begin within the next two days.

“It’s going to be a new piece of infrastructure running along the entire five-kilometre stretch of the highway,” she said.

The minister also noted that erosion-resistant vegetation will be planted along the roadside for additional reinforcement. Despite ongoing rainfall, she confirmed work is continuing without interruption.

Importantly, she said there is no additional cost to the government, as the project remains in the scope of the existing contract, which includes a two-year defect notification period.

“If anything goes wrong during that period, it’s the contractor’s responsibility,” she said. “It’s crucial for project managers and officials to remain vigilant. Often, defects arise during what I call the stress-test phase, when infrastructure is exposed to real-world conditions. But if you respond promptly, most issues can be addressed within the defect liability period.”

Asked whether the contractor had received full payment, John said, “I don’t know if they’ve been fully paid. But typically, a portion, called retention, is withheld. This is standard practice, to ensure funds are available to address any post-construction issues.”

John also inspected the Manzanilla to Mayaro rehabilitation project and during this leg of the tour, was joined by Mayaro MP Nicholas Morris. That upgrade project is currently at phase two.

Turning her attention to the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) headquarters in Port of Spain, she said a major concern was the bridge used by both buses and maxi taxis to access the PTSC hub. Describing that bridge as deteriorated, John emphasised that extensive technical work is required.

She said a critical part of the infrastructure projects is focused on flood-mitigation in the capital, particularly at City Gate and surrounding areas. Highlighting persistent flooding issues along the Beetham and Sea Lots stretch, she said, "The drains are clogged with dirt and garbage, which is something I’ll be bringing to the attention of my technical team on Monday (June 2).”

She explained this clogging significantly contributes to the capital’s flooding problems.

According to the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago,

City Gate is the transport hub to be built

at its current location. The structure, formerly the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR) building, was designed by German architect David Hahn and completed in 1924. John also briefly discussed ongoing works in Arouca.

“Contractors are carrying out extensive work there, replacing culverts as long as seven or eight metres,” she said.

She added her ministry is exploring long-term infrastructure solutions.

Doubling back to the PTSC project she said, “Contractors are working to clear the outfall, which is critical because much of the wastewater eventually drains into rivers and then into the sea.”

John described the bridge project as urgent. When asked about a timeline for the works, she said the project will be discussed in detail on June 2 as her team maps out a plan forward.

Newsday tried to contact former works and transport minister Rohan Sinanan for comment, but he did not answer the calls. He also ignored a subsequent WhatsApp message.

Editor's Note: This is an update to an earlier story published online which can be accessed by clicking this link:

https://newsday.co.tt/2025/05/28/works-minister-cumuto-sangre-grande-highway-stabilised/