Tobago fisherfolk want to meet PM on illegal fishing

Fishermen looking for their first catch at Grafton Beach, Black Rock, Tobago in 2021. - File photo

THE ALL Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) has written to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the long-standing issue of illegal fishing in Tobago’s waters.

During a news conference at the Port Mall, Scarborough, on May 28, ATFA president Curtis Douglas said it was his duty as the head of a fishing association to seek the interest of the island’s fisherfolk in this regard.

“So, I therefore penned a letter to the Prime Minister...and this letter contains the marine space that is being invaded by the ‘Bajans,’ by the Venezuelans and by other counterparts that are fishing illegally in the waters of Tobago,” he said, adding the letter would have been sent to the PM’s office later that day.

“We are asking the Prime Minister to urgently seek and to treat with the fisherfolk, this billion-dollar industry that lies in the bosom of the people of Trinidad and Tobago in our marine space. And we are asking her to please deal with this assiduously because the livelihood of the people of Tobago depends on her response.”

Douglas also urged Persad-Bissessar to convene a meeting with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to discuss the issue.

He said if a meeting is agreed to, members of the ATFA also would be willing to attend.

“We would have seen at the opening of the Parliament (on May 23) that the Prime Minister of Barbados would have embraced and congratulated her.

“So we are saying to you, please read our letter and even have a meeting with the Prime Minister of Barbados with All Tobago Fisherfolk and representatives of Lands and Fisheries to see how best we can solve this problem together. We have to solve the problem of victimisation and abuse in the waters of Tobago.”

Douglas, in the letter, also stated that he had written a letter to former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley on April 12, 2023, calling for his intervention “so she (Persad-Bissessar) would know that I am not making any kind of friction or things that are not truth.”

He added the same letter was also copied to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries and to the Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Douglas recalled on that occasion, the then Director of Fisheries had said there was no existing agreement between TT and any nation giving authority to foreign vessels to fish in the waters under this country’s jurisdiction.

“But to date, waters of Tobago are inundated with foreign vessels, particularly Bajan and Venezuelan fishing vessels engaging in illegal fishing activities even as close as five miles to shore.

Normally, he said, one would expect the Coast Guard to take immediate action against such vessels.

“But ATFA has been told on repeated occasions that there has not been for some time any Coast Guard vessel stationed in Tobago and that even if there is a vessel, permission to deploy it must first be sought from Coast Guard headquarters in Trinidad.”

Douglas said there have been numerous occasions where fisherfolk in Tobago have contacted the Coast Guard on spotting foreign vessels engaging in fishing activities in Tobago waters.

“These foreign vessels have displayed aggression towards Tobago fishers while at sea and in some circumstances being chased away by the foreign vessels in Tobago waters. Is any of this right or fair?”