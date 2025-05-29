Tobago Business Chamber urges PM: Appoint a minister of Tobago affairs

Martin George -

THE Tobago Business Chamber is calling on the government to consider appointing a minister of Tobago affairs, who would be the main liaison and conduit between the central government and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Chamber chairman Martin George made the call in a WhatsApp video on May 29, a day after the Office of the Prime Minister reported that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine had held discussions about autonomy for Tobago and other issues confronting the island.

George applauded the discussions between the two leaders, saying the talks were in keeping with the dictates of Sections 31 and 32 of the THA Act.

But he believes consideration must be given to appointing a Minister of Tobago Affairs.

During the former UNC-led People’s Partnership’s term in government, from 2010-2015, Dr Delmon Baker was appointed Minister of Tobago Development. Baker had won the Tobago West seat on a Tobago Organisation of the People ticket.

Since then, no one has since been appointed a ministerial portfolio dealing specifically with Tobago affairs.

George said, “In the past, we have had a Ministry of Tobago Affairs and it might be something worth considering implementing by this new government to foster that bridge for communication because the Prime Minister will not always be personally available to meet with the leaders in Tobago or the business sector or the interest groups in Tobago.

“But if you have a minister of Tobago affairs, who is part of the cabinet and who is part of the inner working of the government, that person can then be the liaison person between the THA and all of the interest groups in Tobago.”

He believes such an appointment will facilitate “a much smoother flow of information and might lead to more effective implementation of the things which are at the top of the wish list for many Tobagonians.”

George also urged Persad-Bissessar to meet with the business leaders and other key stakeholders in Tobago.

“Apart from the THA, there are many other important sectors and we, of the Tobago Business Chamber, would love to have the opportunity to sit with the Prime Minister and to be able to share our views and ideas and to be able to participate in the meaningful and sustainable development of Tobago’s economy.”

He also repeated his call for the immediate and unconditional repeal of the Foreign Investment Act.

“We have to remember that Trinidad and Tobago is in a severe foreign exchange crisis. This act has stifled and crippled all direct foreign investment in Tobago since the year 2008.

“There is no good reason whatsoever for it to remain on the books and we are, therefore, calling upon the Honourable Prime Minister to take steps to immediately see that this act is repealed so, therefore, you can then have inflows of foreign exchange coming back directly into Tobago.”

George added, “This is going to benefit the nation as a whole because if you have massive inflows of foreign exchange coming directly into Tobago, if anybody wants to do a development project, some villas, some guesthouses, put up a small hotel or anything of the sort, all your material everything has to be sourced from Trinidad. So therefore, the benefits will be shared all around.

“Everyone will benefit from such and, of course, it will help to ease the severe Forex crisis, which we, as a nation, are facing. So we encourage this type of discussion and dialogue between central government and the leaders in Tobago.”

Reflecting on the talks between the PM and Augustine, George said most of the issues raised by the THA need to be discussed at the central government level.

Apart from self-determination, the discussions were centred around expanding the THA’s legislative and regulatory authority, operational and infrastructural matters relating to national security, land titles, Town and Country Planning and tourism and the need for continuous consultation with the people of Tobago.

Persad-Bissessar and Augustine also discussed the air and sea bridges, an export licence for the Studley Park Quarry, the Public Service and matters related to the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh schedules of Act 40 of 1996.