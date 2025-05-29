St James man shot dead after chase by gunmen

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a man in St James on May 28.

Details are still unclear but Newsday understands that at about 11.30 pm gunshots rang out from a track between Alfred Richard Street and De Freitas Street.

Police were alerted and when they got to the scene they found the body of a man in some bushes on the track.

While police have not officially identified the man, Newsday was told that at about 11.30 pm, the man was with another person when gunmen got out of a car and began shooting. He tried to escape by running through the track but gunmen gave chase and shot him multiple times before escaping.

Another man was shot in the incident. Newsday understands he was taken to hospital where he was treated.

